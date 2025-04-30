Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Join Castrol as Pricing Operations & TurfView Specialist – Iberia!

About role itself:

The role is responsible for enabling improved performance through effective and efficient planning and performance management across the Automotive and Industrial business in the assigned geographies, using all systems available. The role is also responsible for the management of Turfview (our system for collaborative planning and performance management of our Distributor partners), data integrity, system support (super user) and business analysis, to enable Annual Business Planning and Quarterly Business Reviews with selected partners. Accountable for the integrity of the data for the Distributor Scorecard, and the resulting remuneration of our Partners. The role is responsible for ensuring consistency of reporting with theirs colleagues in the other clusters.

Key Accountabilities:

Implementation of strategic pricing initiatives, deal agreement, pricing rules & DOA

Identify Pricing gaps and define, collaboratively with all functions, SMART initiatives to close these gaps to improve Brand, Customer, Country performance.

Data review & analysis for post intervention review & learning

Work with Pricing and TurfView lead and specialist within Europe & GBS to ensure pricing analytics, price file maintenance and MI is completed to standard.

Facilitate price change for the Automotive and Industrial businesses ensuring smooth & accurate price change implementation including below and all not listed activities on price change management:

Price Change Management (New SKU / Bulk Change) and pricing Templates

Price List in all relevant and required format for all businesses

GST Management / Distributor Margin Change Management

Distributor Floor Stock Credit Note during Price Increase or decrease

Price Premium Analysis to ensure accuracy of data input and obtain required cross-functional team approve as per company process.

Provide beyond pricing analytic report for marketing performance whenever relevant

Leads implementation of new users in collaboration with IT&S, GMU, 3rd party suppliers and the Distributor partner.

Maintenance of all Master Data, Monitoring of Distributor File Transfer and lead errors using Turfview reports. Monitor System Usage by BP and Distributor users using TurfView reports.

Analyses data (Turfview, AWS) and generate insights in support of optimisation of Lubricants and Distributor profitability.

Business Planning – Supports the annual business planning process including preparation of Quarterly Business Reviews and Scorecard updates

Trainer / Super user / helpdesk for Turfview, with capability and responsibility for training and mentor of Distributor partners, DBMs and other functions to improve Turfview usage

Develop and implement a detailed approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring capability and maximizing value by rigorously adhering to safe, ethical & compliant behaviour for all activities in the market.

Education

Commerce Graduate / Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent university degree, or significant professional experience

Experience

3-5 years of Sales

Pricing Experience. MS Office Skills, Flair for IT, prior experience in Sales Process and / or ERP Automation will be an added advantage

Skills & Proficiencies

Good understanding of the Sales, operation Process and E&C requirement

Exposure to Sales Process Automation

Good understanding of B2B/ B2C Channels, competitions, OEMs, basic product knowledge

Familiar with the workings of direct as well as indirect sales channels

Good project & time Management and Strong pricing and analytic skills

Proficient in MS Excel and Desirable PowerBI

At bp, we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development. We believe in life-long learning opportunities and development. Through grow@bp, we provide employees with an immense career offer of learning opportunities as well as opportunities to collaborate in major projects across the world.

Please share your CV in English!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.