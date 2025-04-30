Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Join Castrol as Pricing Operations & TurfView Specialist – Iberia!
The role is responsible for enabling improved performance through effective and efficient planning and performance management across the Automotive and Industrial business in the assigned geographies, using all systems available. The role is also responsible for the management of Turfview (our system for collaborative planning and performance management of our Distributor partners), data integrity, system support (super user) and business analysis, to enable Annual Business Planning and Quarterly Business Reviews with selected partners. Accountable for the integrity of the data for the Distributor Scorecard, and the resulting remuneration of our Partners. The role is responsible for ensuring consistency of reporting with theirs colleagues in the other clusters.
Commerce Graduate / Bachelor of Engineering or equivalent university degree, or significant professional experience
At bp, we recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits, positive work environment and professional development. We believe in life-long learning opportunities and development. Through grow@bp, we provide employees with an immense career offer of learning opportunities as well as opportunities to collaborate in major projects across the world.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Please share your CV in English!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.