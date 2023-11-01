Entity:Customers & Products
Job Purpose Reporting to the ‘Pricing & Special Projects Manager’ the Pricing & Projects Analyst works within Castrol’s Global Marketing department to maximise sales & revenues through the delivery of strategic pricing projects and pricing best practices. In addition, the role will work on pricing recommendations & evaluation / performance management of tenders / deals / ongoing customer pricing.
Lead and contribute to concept design and execution for pricing projects to meet strategic and commercial objectives. Including work across functions & geographies.
Accountable for the delivery of pricing projects, acting as project manager/leader when requested.
Responsible for developing pricing management processes, guidelines, best practices & operating frameworks, ensuring these guidelines, practices & frameworks are regularly reviewed & updated.
Deliver pricing guidance to Sales colleagues to support structuring of customer deals / offers.
Responsible for deal performance management & profitability monitoring, identifying opportunities to maximise margins while delivering deal / customer insights to Sales colleagues.
Responsible for the delivery & evaluation of customer offers & deals made to Castrol strategic customers operating within Castrol’s pricing framework.
Responsible for carrying out comprehensive analysis on deal models & structures, competitive landscapes, customer willingness to pay reviews, cost to serve & margin evolutions etc., synthesising commercially sound recommendations from multiple, and often conflicting, inputs for deal structures to optimise Castrol profitability.
Responsible for managing relationships with key stakeholders, including but not limited to, global account management, Castrol & global pricing leadership, sales & marketing colleagues.
Work collaboratively to proactively develop, coach & mentor your peers.
University degree or higher
Experience working on & leading projects.
Analytical experience coupled with the ability to use analytics to solve problems & make decisions is necessary. Proven ability to manage complex commercial data sets.
Previous commercial & strategic pricing experience is desirable.
Strong commercial acumen demonstrated through business experience.
You’ll possess developing leadership skills & are ready to mentor, coach & develop your peers.
Experience of developing & implementing best practice is also desirable.
Proven ability of cross functional working, influencing teams, upholding policies & delivering results.
Project and Relationship Management. You have experience in delivering, and leading project work, and be able to demonstrate taking ownership of projects through to conclusion.
Strong problem-solving skills and a track record for overcoming obstacles and delivering results.
The type of individual suited to this role is a self-starter with excellent analytical skills. You’re a dedicated problem solver, possess a sharp commercial acumen & have strong decision-making capabilities.
You’ll possess clear & effective communication skills, both written & verbal. You’ll possess fluent English – both written & verbal.
You are highly motivated & goal oriented. You work well as part of a team.
Excellent attention to detail is required, as is the ability to analyse, interpret & present large volumes of data.
Proven proficiency in evaluating numerical data, alongside market intelligence in order to develop appropriate pricing recommendations.
Lastly, you’ll possess well developed prioritization & time planning skills.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
