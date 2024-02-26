Pricing & Promotions Lead ANZ

Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Pricing and Promotions Lead to be accountable for defining the framework/approach/recommendation for effective (and ongoing) pricing and promotional decision making across all elements of the convenience offer. This framework should be created to complement other relevant financial and/or decision making frameworks that exist, with a view to increase our ability to Play to Win more effectively & efficiently.
Through partnering with key internal stakeholders (eg, category function), this role plays a pivotal (and, critical!) role in us being able to unlock and maximise value for bp.
In addition, the incumbent will play a key role in helping define specific product, category and promotional roles (eg, loss leaders, traffic drivers, always on etc..) as part of wider ambitions to create a first class customer experience at bp sites across ANZ.
What you can expect in the role:
Safety - Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follows procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s Values & Behaviors and Leadership Expectations.
Customer Culture- Influence a commercial customer-obsessed team mindset, leveraging data & analytics to create first class site experiences for our ANZ customers
Performance management & top line growth -Partner with key stakeholders (eg, category team) to ensure commercially relevant pricing and promotional decisions are taken across the convenience program.
Building on previous, apply a ‘do-learn-do’ approach leveraging data and customer insights to increase sales and profitability.
Strategy Execution- Re pricing, partner with stakeholders (eg, cat function) in determination of discreet roles for products, categories and/or sub categories and do so with the customer in mind.
Re promotions, partner with collaborators (eg category function) in determination promotional roles and effectiveness. Due consideration to high/low, always on, margin thresholds, pricing elasticity, cross promotions and omnichannel are all in scope here.
Communicating and influencing- Communicates with Convenience Trading, Customer Operations and Operations Excellence to ensure the best customer offer is available at sites.
What we would like to see you bring:
Tertiary qualification in in either Finance, Commerce, Business or related field
Analytic, problem solving
Builds strong ways of working between Conv Trading, Operations, I&E and other relevant stakeholders.
Strong commercial acumen.
Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement
Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a high-pressure environment
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking
Highly competent in communication and influencing
Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams
A history of strong performance and delivery beyond expectation
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards
