Job Purpose

Pricing Science Lead Responsible to define requirements for pricing strategies, scenarios and processes globally and ensure they are correctly implemented in machine learning and advanced algorithms

Manage team to successfully define AI enabled pricing strategies and deploy roll-out of the models to multiple geographies and multiple products

Liaise with local teams to deploy AI models and manage pricing process

Define new pricing processes that leverage the latest AI tools and technologies

Sit across pricing teams and data science teams to globally design and deploy the right machine learning models locally, monitoring them

Work with local pricing teams to support in the transition towards AI-augmented pricing processes

Pilot machine learning models in specific geographies and plan for roll-out; track benefits and provide business related feedback to the team and senior stakeholders involved

Interpret results of machine learning output and provide feedback to data science team for continuous improvement

Work across multiple channels of trade and across multiple products

Understand end-to-end dataflows for each location, from data origination to use in machine learning models and liaise with technical/business team in case of data quality and availability issues