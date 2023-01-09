Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Pricing Specialist - ANZ

Pricing Specialist - ANZ

Pricing Specialist - ANZ

  • Location Australia - New South Wales - Sydney, Australia - Queensland - Brisbane, Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144061BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp one of our goals is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

We are now hiring a Pricing Specialist to join the team to identify and close the pricing gaps towards the pricing policy and rules which underpin the delivery of our strategy. The role will activate, maintain and enforce the pricing strategy, discounting policy and embed the operational guidelines.

About the Role:

  • Identify price gaps in the current state and close these performance gaps to enhance brand, customer and country performance.
  • Provide expert analysis and recommendations to the Pricing Manager.
  • Monitor the pricing waterfall implementation and pricing Delegations of Authority across all channels and sectors
  • Collate competitive pricing information from the region.
  • Provide Operational Pricing Support to the ANZ business.
    • Assist investigating and resolving pricing issues
    • Undertake operational tasks associated with price changes
    • Support in the calculation of quarterly contracted price movements, price lists and forecasting.
    • Own and ensure SKU change process is done in accordance with policy
  • Support pricing projects and continuously explore new opportunities to simplify operations and add value to the business.

About You:
  • Exceptional analytical skills, including extensive experience in Excel and/or PowerBi
  • Commercial sales and marketing experience
  • Experience dealing with multiple stakeholders
  • Strong organizational and prioritization skills
  • Strong written and oral communication skills.

The benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Apply Search all jobs at bp