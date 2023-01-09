Pricing Specialist - ANZ

Job summary

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp one of our goals is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.



We are now hiring a Pricing Specialist to join the team to identify and close the pricing gaps towards the pricing policy and rules which underpin the delivery of our strategy. The role will activate, maintain and enforce the pricing strategy, discounting policy and embed the operational guidelines.



About the Role:

Identify price gaps in the current state and close these performance gaps to enhance brand, customer and country performance.

Provide expert analysis and recommendations to the Pricing Manager.

Monitor the pricing waterfall implementation and pricing Delegations of Authority across all channels and sectors

Collate competitive pricing information from the region.

Provide Operational Pricing Support to the ANZ business. Assist investigating and resolving pricing issues Undertake operational tasks associated with price changes Support in the calculation of quarterly contracted price movements, price lists and forecasting. Own and ensure SKU change process is done in accordance with policy

Support pricing projects and continuously explore new opportunities to simplify operations and add value to the business.

Exceptional analytical skills, including extensive experience in Excel and/or PowerBi

Commercial sales and marketing experience

Experience dealing with multiple stakeholders

Strong organizational and prioritization skills

Strong written and oral communication skills.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.