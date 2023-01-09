Pricing Specialist - ANZ

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp one of our goals is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.
We are now hiring a Pricing Specialist to join the team to identify and close the pricing gaps towards the pricing policy and rules which underpin the delivery of our strategy. The role will activate, maintain and enforce the pricing strategy, discounting policy and embed the operational guidelines.
About the Role: