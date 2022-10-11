Pricing Specialist - Vietnam

Responsible for working with sales and marketing to firmly embed the elements of the pricing agenda which underpin strategy delivery, working to activate, maintain and enforce discount policy, embedding operational guidelines in the region/country.
The role is accountable for working with sales and marketing in Cars/bikes and CVO/HD to identify and close the pricing gaps towards pricing strategy / pricing rules, which underpin the delivery of our strategy in the region.
The role will activate, maintain and enforce the pricing strategy, discounting policy including pricing DOA, embed operational guidelines.
Key Accountabilities