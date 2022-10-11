Pricing Specialist - Vietnam

Job summary

Responsible for working with sales and marketing to firmly embed the elements of the pricing agenda which underpin strategy delivery, working to activate, maintain and enforce discount policy, embedding operational guidelines in the region/country.

The role is accountable for working with sales and marketing in Cars/bikes and CVO/HD to identify and close the pricing gaps towards pricing strategy / pricing rules, which underpin the delivery of our strategy in the region.



The role will activate, maintain and enforce the pricing strategy, discounting policy including pricing DOA, embed operational guidelines.



Key Accountabilities

Identify pricing gaps in the current state and the pricing strategy / rules of the game and define collaboratively with all functions SMART initiatives to close these performance gaps to enhance brand, customer, and country performance. (This should underpin annual sales and marketing activity)

At least annually review the price positioning of a predefined “basket of goods” using integrated pricing tools & customer insight data to validate competitive price positioning at consumer and trade price list level in all major channels.

Monitor the pricing waterfall implementation and pricing DOA across all channels and sectors within the region. Identify potential areas for improvement / capability with local sales teams. Recommend potential interventions and maintain a pipeline of options Recommend potential refinement to global pricing tools, analytics or discount scale rates to be included in the annual price review. Own and lead the deployment of the appropriate pricing waterfall tool, Z-offer, Pricing Engine within the region to aid sales in creating pricing offers ready for system and management approval Monitor and report to the central team and the use of discounts and rebates within the region.

Collate competitive pricing information from the geography (in line with BP Legal and Competition law frameworks & global processes) to inform strategy and price interventions (as per the pricing RAPID)

Coach regional / country sales and marketing teams on value-based principals and approaches for products or services in preparation for negotiations or launches

Requirements: