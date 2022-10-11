Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Pricing Specialist - Vietnam

Pricing Specialist - Vietnam

Pricing Specialist - Vietnam

  • Location Vietnam - South - Ho Chi Minh city
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141827BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for working with sales and marketing to firmly embed the elements of the pricing agenda which underpin strategy delivery, working to activate, maintain and enforce discount policy, embedding operational guidelines in the region/country.

The role is accountable for working with sales and marketing in Cars/bikes and CVO/HD to identify and close the pricing gaps towards pricing strategy / pricing rules, which underpin the delivery of our strategy in the region.

The role will activate, maintain and enforce the pricing strategy, discounting policy including pricing DOA, embed operational guidelines.

Key Accountabilities

  • Identify pricing gaps in the current state and the pricing strategy / rules of the game and define collaboratively with all functions SMART initiatives to close these performance gaps to enhance brand, customer, and country performance. (This should underpin annual sales and marketing activity)
  • At least annually review the price positioning of a predefined “basket of goods” using integrated pricing tools & customer insight data to validate competitive price positioning at consumer and trade price list level in all major channels.
  • Monitor the pricing waterfall implementation and pricing DOA across all channels and sectors within the region.
    1. Identify potential areas for improvement / capability with local sales teams.
    2. Recommend potential interventions and maintain a pipeline of options
    3. Recommend potential refinement to global pricing tools, analytics or discount scale rates to be included in the annual price review.
    4. Own and lead the deployment of the appropriate pricing waterfall tool, Z-offer, Pricing Engine within the region to aid sales in creating pricing offers ready for system and management approval
    5. Monitor and report to the central team and the use of discounts and rebates within the region.
  • Collate competitive pricing information from the geography (in line with BP Legal and Competition law frameworks & global processes) to inform strategy and price interventions (as per the pricing RAPID)
  • Coach regional / country sales and marketing teams on value-based principals and approaches for products or services in preparation for negotiations or launches

Requirements:
  • Degree or equivalent business qualification(s) is desirable.
  • Exceptional analytical skills.
  • Knowledge of lubricant business
  • Commercial sales and marketing experience
  • Experience in working in a matrix organisation with multiple stakeholders

Apply Search all jobs at bp