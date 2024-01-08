Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Pricing Systems Advisor ensures critical business systems and pricing processes are operating at optimal levels and continue to meet the changing needs of the business and statutory requirements. Proactively investigate current operations and complete analysis to design improvements including tactical changes through to process and operational changes.
Leads projects including system implementations and initiatives to improve the integrated Midstream processes. Maintains and ensures connection with Global Pricing Teams around system / technical support & development and efficiencies identified through GIPP for local implementation. Provides expertise and support in identifying and resolving pricing process and contracts and minimise system errors while driving continuous improvement, capability and consistency.
The opportunity:
Optimisation
Centre of expertise for the wider Midstream end to end processes, systems, pricing and supporting continuous improvement projects
Ensure all new or changed processes are embedded into business operations through training, documentation and compliance monitoring.
Proactively investigate current operations and analysis and design improvements
Continually identify opportunities for optimisation, simplification and standardisation using "Continuous Improvement” processes to define the action.
Cultivate and maintain an in-depth knowledge of Pricing systems and processes including specialist training.
Ensure the Pricing Waterfall is an accurate, optimised MI tool for ANZ that is used to make enhanced decisions while accommodating global changes.
Organisation
Ensure simplification, standardisation and that defects are eliminated from the Midstream processes and systems (including PROS, SAP and future systems including salesforce CPQ).
Ensure critical business processes and systems are operating at an optimal level and continue to meet the changing needs of the business
Provide analysis, MI and insight for all Pricing related information from SAP and Pros’.
Define business requirements, build business cases, select options, develop and implement process related projects.
Procedures
Provide user training for Pricing systems
Ensure processes (including pricing and contract) and training documentation is up to date and fit for purpose., working with I&E where applicable.
Ensure BCP practices are up to date
Support the MC&M business in maintaining compliance with pricing related legislation and government requests and submissions
About you
Deep relevant business experience
Experience in an analytical or problem solving role
Skilful in process analysis, design and documentation
Ability to understand and communicate business concepts to key stakeholders
High degree of influencing skills with proven experience engaging and networking across teams.
Strong attention to detail.
Advanced understanding of BP’s transactional processes and interdependencies between such as end to end processes and MI.
Preferably someone wit previous experience working with IT systems – such as SAP / PROs/Salesforce/
Related MI systems
Understanding of Genplus
Project Management skills
Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements.
Generous salary package including annual bonus program
12% superannuation
Share options, and fuel discounts
Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Communication, Digital fluency, Offer and product knowledge, Optimization, Pricing Management, Pricing Processes, Pricing Software, Salesforce Environments, SAP Tools
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.