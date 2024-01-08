This role is not eligible for relocation

The Pricing Systems Advisor ensures critical business systems and pricing processes are operating at optimal levels and continue to meet the changing needs of the business and statutory requirements. Proactively investigate current operations and complete analysis to design improvements including tactical changes through to process and operational changes.

Leads projects including system implementations and initiatives to improve the integrated Midstream processes. Maintains and ensures connection with Global Pricing Teams around system / technical support & development and efficiencies identified through GIPP for local implementation. Provides expertise and support in identifying and resolving pricing process and contracts and minimise system errors while driving continuous improvement, capability and consistency.

The opportunity:

Optimisation

Centre of expertise for the wider Midstream end to end processes, systems, pricing and supporting continuous improvement projects

Ensure all new or changed processes are embedded into business operations through training, documentation and compliance monitoring.

Proactively investigate current operations and analysis and design improvements

Continually identify opportunities for optimisation, simplification and standardisation using "Continuous Improvement” processes to define the action.

Cultivate and maintain an in-depth knowledge of Pricing systems and processes including specialist training.

Ensure the Pricing Waterfall is an accurate, optimised MI tool for ANZ that is used to make enhanced decisions while accommodating global changes.

Organisation

Ensure simplification, standardisation and that defects are eliminated from the Midstream processes and systems (including PROS, SAP and future systems including salesforce CPQ).

Ensure critical business processes and systems are operating at an optimal level and continue to meet the changing needs of the business

Provide analysis, MI and insight for all Pricing related information from SAP and Pros’.

Define business requirements, build business cases, select options, develop and implement process related projects.

Procedures

Provide user training for Pricing systems

Ensure processes (including pricing and contract) and training documentation is up to date and fit for purpose., working with I&E where applicable.

Ensure BCP practices are up to date

Support the MC&M business in maintaining compliance with pricing related legislation and government requests and submissions

About you

Deep relevant business experience

Experience in an analytical or problem solving role

Skilful in process analysis, design and documentation

Ability to understand and communicate business concepts to key stakeholders

High degree of influencing skills with proven experience engaging and networking across teams.

Strong attention to detail.

Advanced understanding of BP’s transactional processes and interdependencies between such as end to end processes and MI.

Preferably someone wit previous experience working with IT systems – such as SAP / PROs/Salesforce/

Desired:

Related MI systems

Understanding of Genplus

Project Management skills

Benefits of working with us

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

12% superannuation

Share options, and fuel discounts

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



