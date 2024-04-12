Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping Team and advance your career as a



Pricing Team Leader/ Trading Settlements Team Leader



Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.





In this role You will:

Manage a team of Analysts and SMEs.

Oversee full portfolio of 3rd party settlements for a range of complex transaction structures, physical movement related actualizations, and 3rd party financial settlement of complex financial structures.

Recruit, retain, coach a team of highly skilled Analysts, SMEs and Leads

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with T&S Front Office, Functional Teams, customers and internally with GBS and T&S teams

Manage and oversee new business, including complex transitions from regional businesses; and project activity

Ensure full compliance with the BP T&S Settlements Policy and trading controls

Ensure delivery of high-quality customer service (both external and internal)

Oversee aged debt process

Oversee and ensure completion of all team related ad-hoc queries

Champion, drive and deliver continuous Improvement ideas

Represents the business to both internal and external audiences

Develop partnerships with other departments and functions



What You will need to be successful:

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 6 years of experience in finance or accounting; Masters degree preferred

Minimum 3 years of coaching, leading and performance managing teams

SAP experience

Familiarity with commodity trading processes and systems

Understanding of Accounts Payable, Account Receivable settlement, and commodity physical movements and inventory principles

Good understanding of Commodity Trading, Physical and Financial deal life cycle (deal entry to settlement)

Good problem solving skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award third time in a row, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



