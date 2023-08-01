Job summary

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This role is responsible for managing the aviation pricing unit activities and leveraging the regional Process and Pricing Excellence resources to manage pricing demand. This includes providing guidance and expertise for standards vs complex offers to maximise value for BP as well as managing pricing administration to ensure successful price set up of price agreements and market prices.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Pricing Unit Analyst!

In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will (be):

Collaborate with regional Process and Pricing Excellence resources to handle pricing demand

Manage pricing administration to ensure successful price set up of price agreements and market prices

Act as an SME for complex deals to support margin growth with agreed customers

Drive corrections and improvements in pricing administration to support an effective order to cash process

Provide input, support and challenge to projects which require pricing expertise

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

Bachelor’s degree in related field

Min. 2-3 years of experience in a similar area

Developing interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels.

Supporting pricing administration for aviation globally including leveraging organisation teams that are not direct reports (e.g. regional process excellence teams)

Developing knowledge of the aviation business, proven experience in analysing and developing sophisticated processes and an ability to successfully articulate these to the customer and internal colleagues

Developing knowledge in implementing complex processes into the business according to given strategy

Ability to demonstrate cross- cultural relationship building skills

Developing understanding of aviation & bp systems including SAP, pricing and Airport systems

Growing track record of successfully implemented continuous process improvements.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Operational pricing, Price Management, Pricing Management



Legal Disclaimer:

