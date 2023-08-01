Pricing Unit Analyst

Job summary

Job Purpose Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. This role is responsible for managing the aviation pricing unit activities and leveraging the regional Process and Pricing Excellence resources to manage pricing demand. This includes providing guidance and expertise for standards vs complex offers to maximise value for BP as well as managing pricing administration to ensure successful price set up of price agreements and market prices.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Purpose Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.This role is responsible for managing the aviation pricing unit activities and leveraging the regional Process and Pricing Excellence resources to manage pricing demand. This includes providing guidance and expertise for standards vs complex offers to maximise value for BP as well as managing pricing administration to ensure successful price set up of price agreements and market prices.



Job Description:

-



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.