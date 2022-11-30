Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Pricing &amp; Data Intelligence Analyst

Pricing & Data Intelligence Analyst

Pricing & Data Intelligence Analyst

  • Location Mexico - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143309BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Pricing Data Analyst is responsible for supporting retail operations through managing local pricing of fuels to ensure adherence to pricing tactics and margin models, executing pricing processes and maintaining pricing tools and databases to provide analysis and reporting in order to optimize overall margin and volume performance.

This position will be located in our office in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.

Key Accountabilities

  • Engage with Retail Territory Managers and Dealers to ensure buy-in into translation of Pricing Strategy into local trade area.
  • Develop work plans for specific dealers and markets to measure price elasticity and understand each market dynamics.
  • Ensure capability development of Retail and Supply organization in terms of Retail Pricing.
  • Analyze sites that require a manual pricing decision; using all relevant data: from the user interface or providing business analysis to send a price proposal to the site.
  • Maintain and adjust the tactical settings within the application to ensure that the number of sites reviewed is appropriate. The changes include adjusting the configuration against the competitors and maintaining the pricing tactics of each site. Changes are generated with the analysis of the appropriate data and communication with operations and the managerial level
  • Evaluate and adjust the strategy of each site in order to meet corporate objectives, seeking to review information in an analytical manner to present suggestions for improving performance per site.
  • Monitor the activity of pricing and trends of competitors. Provide information to the rest of the organization about the behavior of the competition and participate in the formulation of strategic responses.
  • Communicate efficiently performance about key business indicators
  • Control and communicate the level of compliance with the agreed pricing processes: especially frequency survey, acceptance and strategic price execution.
  • Collaborate in the development of price change processes
  • Basic Power BI, Excel, Visual Basic


Education and Experience

  • Bachelor's degree (engineering, actuarial, administration, business economics, finance)
  • At least 2 years leadership experience in a Supply, Sales, Operations or Marketing commercial role
  • Attention to detail, problem solving
  • Ability to act effectively with tight deadlines
  • Ability to manage ever-changing multitasking agenda
  • Strong interpersonal skills and teamwork
  • Strong communication skills since work involves the relationship with people from different teams and people outside the company
  • Fluency in Spanish and English is required.
  • Travel 25%
#LI-hybrid

