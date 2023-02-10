Pricing & Demand Econometrician

Job summary

About bp

bp is looking for dedicated, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Job Purpose

bp is materially investing in digital, data, and people to create differentiated capability in many areas. This role supplements and leverages connections across the growing number of digital products to empower end-to-end integrated decision-making and provide greater confidence in forward-looking pricing and investment decisions.

The role sits within the Americas pricing & global data intelligence team enabling access to global pricing & performance products and works closely with global data & analytics to support regional customers & products businesses. The role focuses on econometric data intelligence and supplements existing capability in pricing and demand data intelligence within the team.

The role is integral to unlocking and accelerating value delivery from planned and in-flight strategic activities across global customers & products businesses, as well as exploring the power of data & analytics in innovative ways for future growth opportunities as bp embraces the energy transition.

Summary

Design and implement modular advanced analytics products and integrated models to deliver business results.

Set business requirements and features to be built and delivered by advanced analytic squads.

Key Accountabilities

Identify & create supplementary data pipelines necessary for customers & products econometric modelling

Define econometric analytics roadmap aligned with unlocking & accelerating value delivery

Build modelling and experimentation capability both through products/models and ways of working

Work with key customers across data & analytics

Work with key partners across Customers & Products business entities

Education

Masters or equivalent; quantitative degree; mathematics, data science or economics preferred

Essential Experience

6+ years hands-on experience building econometric models with ability to go technically deep

Delivery of advanced analytics enabled forecasting models and experimentation frameworks

Demonstration of delivery of business value through analytics and forecasting models

Proven ability to use Python coding for data analytics (R experience also a plus) ·

Data extraction and manipulation experience with AWS and/or Redshift

Desired Experience

PhD in a quantitative field a plus

Experience across end-to-end fuels supply and demand value chain

Demonstrated ability to build, coach, and lead a team

Familiarity with a range of data analytics platforms including Dataiku

Skills & Competencies – Essential