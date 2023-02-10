Pricing & Demand Econometrician

Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Pricing &amp; Demand Econometrician

Pricing &amp; Demand Econometrician

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145289BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Job Purpose

bp is materially investing in digital, data, and people to create differentiated capability in many areas. This role supplements and leverages connections across the growing number of digital products to empower end-to-end integrated decision-making and provide greater confidence in forward-looking pricing and investment decisions.

The role sits within the Americas pricing & global data intelligence team enabling access to global pricing & performance products and works closely with global data & analytics to support regional customers & products businesses. The role focuses on econometric data intelligence and supplements existing capability in pricing and demand data intelligence within the team.

The role is integral to unlocking and accelerating value delivery from planned and in-flight strategic activities across global customers & products businesses, as well as exploring the power of data & analytics in innovative ways for future growth opportunities as bp embraces the energy transition.

Summary

Design and implement modular advanced analytics products and integrated models to deliver business results.

Set business requirements and features to be built and delivered by advanced analytic squads.

Key Accountabilities

  • Identify & create supplementary data pipelines necessary for customers & products econometric modelling
  • Define econometric analytics roadmap aligned with unlocking & accelerating value delivery
  • Build modelling and experimentation capability both through products/models and ways of working
  • Work with key customers across data & analytics
  • Work with key partners across Customers & Products business entities

Education

  • Masters or equivalent; quantitative degree; mathematics, data science or economics preferred

Essential Experience

  • 6+ years hands-on experience building econometric models with ability to go technically deep
  • Delivery of advanced analytics enabled forecasting models and experimentation frameworks
  • Demonstration of delivery of business value through analytics and forecasting models
  • Proven ability to use Python coding for data analytics (R experience also a plus) ·
  • Data extraction and manipulation experience with AWS and/or Redshift

Desired Experience

  • PhD in a quantitative field a plus
  • Experience across end-to-end fuels supply and demand value chain
  • Demonstrated ability to build, coach, and lead a team
  • Familiarity with a range of data analytics platforms including Dataiku

Skills & Competencies – Essential

  • Communications – ability to communicate to a wide array of global partners and team members
  • Data & Analytics – strong understanding of dynamic modelling and productionizing data models
  • Digitally “savvy” – ability to translate and communicate across business and technical delivery squads
  • Performance Bias – bias for action - does things before being asked to or forced to by events
  • Customer focused – owns, troubleshoots and resolves issues & opportunities with empathy and respect
  • Taking the lead – uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment

