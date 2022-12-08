Job summary

The Pricing and Channel Management Lead is a key member of the Americas B2B Pricing Team, based in Chicago, IL. Working collaboratively with peers in trading, supply, and sales, this role will be responsible for exploring and developing new business opportunities, managing the successful development of offers, building strong and effective relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and project leading specific elements of strategic projects, whilst exercising a sound combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp's growth objectives.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for developing commercial options to optimize future commercial performance and deliver sustainable earning's growth.

Develop and implement business framework/guidelines for transparent channel priority and optimization Develop channel of trade optimization guidelines and protocols for an assigned region.

For assigned locations and market areas, set term contract prices within established pricing frameworks.

Maintain deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing. Develop indicative prices that meet protocols, margin and supply objectives. Publish relevant performance reports on margins, volumes and competitive intelligence. Support efforts, as needed, to resolve customer issues related to pricing.

Lead term contract pricing analytics to maximize integrated value.

Perform analysis required to inform pricing and supply performance. Use business and financial knowledge to interpret data and provide analysis for use in the areas of benchmarking, forecasting and planning. Collect and analyse competitive market data and fully understand our cost to serve for each market/product combination.

Support best practice adoption of digital technology and visualization:

Enhancing existing commercial decision making tools Support the Global Integrated Pricing Program with B2B discretionary initiatives

Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s degree. Business, Finance, Engineering or related experience

Essential Experience

Minimum 7 years work experience in analytics and performance management or advanced degree (i.e. MBA)

Proven ability to drive process improvements through the business

Knowledge of commercial/industrial operations, planning and/or supply processes

Strong focus on performance delivery, results oriented

Understands the different types of risk that affect marketing/supply/trading aspects of the business and how they can be mitigated/managed

Understands how current and future industry issues, trends, and competitor actions change the supply/demand environment and impact the marketplace.

Desired Experience

Use of data management and data visualization software – for example Power BI, Tableau, Salesforce

3+ years of experience in Sales, Marketing, Supply or related area.

Previous exposure and/or interaction across the Supply and Trading interface, particularly the operational interface.

Financial, commercial, and market area knowledge.

Use of/knowledge of PROS, DTN TABs, and/or SAP

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!