Pricing and Channel Management Lead

Responsible for managing a team to plan, execute and appropriate delegation of category planning, including all aspects of risk across the category, and deliver tools and knowledge to create added value for customers, build long-term customer and supplier relationships and contribute to convenience turnover and profitability.
Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Responsible for developing commercial options to optimize future commercial performance and deliver sustainable earning's growth.
For assigned locations and market areas, set term contract prices within established pricing frameworks.
Lead term contract pricing analytics to improve integrated value.
Support standard process adoption of digital technology and visualization:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
