Pricing and Channel Management Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to plan, execute and appropriate delegation of category planning, including all aspects of risk across the category, and deliver tools and knowledge to create added value for customers, build long-term customer and supplier relationships and contribute to convenience turnover and profitability.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to plan, execute and appropriate delegation of category planning, including all aspects of risk across the category, and deliver tools and knowledge to create added value for customers, build long-term customer and supplier relationships and contribute to convenience turnover and profitability.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for developing commercial options to optimize future commercial performance and deliver sustainable earning's growth.

Develop and implement business framework/guidelines for transparent channel priority and optimization

Develop channel of trade optimization guidelines and protocols for an assigned region.

For assigned locations and market areas, set term contract prices within established pricing frameworks.

Maintain deep knowledge of laws and regulations that impact pricing.

Develop indicative prices that meet protocols, margin and supply objectives.

Publish relevant performance reports on margins, volumes and competitive intelligence.

Support efforts, as needed, to resolve customer issues related to pricing.

Lead term contract pricing analytics to improve integrated value.

Perform analysis required to inform pricing and supply performance.

Use business and financial knowledge to interpret data and provide analysis for use in the areas of benchmarking, forecasting and planning.

Collect and analyse driven market data and fully understand our cost to serve for each market/product combination.

Support standard process adoption of digital technology and visualization:

Enhancing existing commercial decision making tools

Support the Global Integrated Pricing Program with B2B discretionary initiatives

Education:

Bachelor’s degree. Business, Finance, Engineering or related experience

Essential Experience:

Minimum 10 years work experience in analytics and performance management or advanced degree (i.e. MBA)

Strong commercial acumen

Proven ability to drive process improvements through the business

Knowledge of commercial/industrial operations, planning and/or supply processes

Advanced analytical skills and presentation skills.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written).

Demonstrates a relentless drive and determination to see complex opportunities and issues through to resolution.

Strong focus on performance delivery, results oriented

Understands the different types of risk that affect marketing/supply/trading aspects of the business and how they can be mitigated/managed

Understands how current and future industry issues, trends, and competitor actions change the supply/demand environment and impact the marketplace.

Desired Experience:

Use of data management and data visualization software – for example Power BI, Tableau, Salesforce

3+ years of experience in Sales, Marketing, Supply or related area.

Previous exposure and/or interaction across the Supply and Trading interface, particularly the operational interface.

Strong internal and external relationships and/or track record of considering competitive commercial options.

Teammate with the ability to develop effective relationships within a team and influence others.

Strong leadership skills, with proven record of engaging peers and leadership across different subject areas.

A sound and well-developed understanding and appreciation of business strategies and priorities

Strong strategic and tactical thinking skills.

Financial, commercial, and market area knowledge.

Use of/knowledge of PROS, DTN TABs, and/or SAP

Skills & Competencies – Essential

Digitally “savvy” – ability to translate across the digital interface

Performance Bias – bias for action - does things before being asked to or forced to by events

Customer focused – works to own, understand, troubleshoot and resolve issues with empathy and respect

Taking the lead – Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrollment

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.