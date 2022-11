Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to translate strategy and assist with planning and governance for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes, providing expertise on the definition and implementation of relevant standards, communicating with a range of stakeholders and managing activities of the team to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Business Area: You produce holistic business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. You will have experience helping consumer facing businesses modernize and innovate, using digital to drive business value. The business area you will be focussing on is bp’s Customers and Products business group

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will be responsible for building technical designs of services or applications and will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Team: You will lead a team of architects and influence several delivery teams. You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Experience in point-of-sale (POS) systems, customer care, billing and other retail technologies

Exposure to retail ERP estate (SAP, JD Edwards, etc.), and merchandizing systems (like ESO, etc.)

Deep understanding of cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends, within the Retail industry

Experience in working with and implementation of packaged applications for retail such as order management, merchandising operations, planning, forecasting, analytics, and customer care

In-depth retail business experience, specifically in the energy and CPG/FMCG industry, working on transformational initiatives to deliver growth and/or efficiency improvements

Experience with PCI/PADSS and other relevant governance and compliance standards

Advanced and highly specialized knowledge of the payments industry and retail banking standards and their differences across US, Europe and AsPac

Experience in modern programming languages, industry best practices, business / organization, infrastructure and architectural design / solutions

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Requirements Definition and Management

Business Architecture

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Systems Integration

Innovation

Data Analysis

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Business Risk Management

Capacity Management

Network Design

Service Acceptance

Systems Development Management

IT Strategy and Planning

Business Modelling

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.