Principal - Behavioural Change (Cyber Security)

bp has embarked on an exciting strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition, by driving new efficiency and business models, using new digital technologies.
Leadership: You will lead, coach, develop and build a resilient and high-performing team who understand and deliver on behavioural change, technology vision and strategy whilst fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.
Relationship management: You will be a strategic contributor to the wider digital security leadership network building strong partnerships and influencing positive change within bp's cyber defense framework.
Security expertise: You will be the owner of people related barriers and will design, manage and continuously improve these to respond to the growing and evolving cyber threat.
Safety: You will prioritise operational safety, enhancing digital security through architecture, designs, and processes.
Significant experience in designing and delivering the strategy and vision for behavioural and/or psychological change for a large scale organisation
Experience of delivering cyber or digital behavioural change and awareness programmes (desirable but not essential)
Technical knowledge in delivering security solutions, providing technical advice and leading security processes would be an advantage
Proven track record in leadership and stakeholder management including forming effective and collaborative partnerships with the business
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism
