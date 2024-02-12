Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



bp has embarked on an exciting strategy, to deliver on its net-zero ambition, by driving new efficiency and business models, using new digital technologies.Putting our customers’ security at the heart of our products and processes we are transforming to become an integrated energy company and we are growing our information security capability to meet the new demand.As a Principal - Behavioural Change (Cyber Security) you will be responsible for setting the strategy and vision for bp’s cyber behaviour programme, delivering change and awareness across bp’s business entities from the forecourt, to an oil rig, carpeted offices and our low carbon businesses.You will use data led insights to deliver innovative behavioural initiatives and products, driving a culture of strong security behaviours, leading to reduced likelihood of human led cyber events. You will own all cyber awareness and behaviours communications across bp and develop strong networks across the organisation.You will use advanced technical skills and communication capabilities to facilitate strategic dialogue with business leadership relating to information security – both current posture and emerging needs, and be able to present these to the business both verbally and written format.Within Digital, all roles are within disciplines. Your role will be within the Information Security discipline but your initial activities described below may change over time.



Leadership: You will lead, coach, develop and build a resilient and high-performing team who understand and deliver on behavioural change, technology vision and strategy whilst fostering a culture of continuous improvement and career progression.

Relationship management: You will be a strategic contributor to the wider digital security leadership network building strong partnerships and influencing positive change within bp's cyber defense framework.

Security expertise: You will be the owner of people related barriers and will design, manage and continuously improve these to respond to the growing and evolving cyber threat.

Safety: You will prioritise operational safety, enhancing digital security through architecture, designs, and processes.

Significant experience in designing and delivering the strategy and vision for behavioural and/or psychological change for a large scale organisation

Experience of delivering cyber or digital behavioural change and awareness programmes (desirable but not essential)

Technical knowledge in delivering security solutions, providing technical advice and leading security processes would be an advantage

Proven track record in leadership and stakeholder management including forming effective and collaborative partnerships with the business

Foster positive team morale and empower team members

Create an environment where people listen and can speak openly

Demonstrate strong leadership, uphold bp's code of conduct and values

Promote a culture of change, agility, and open communication

You are self-aware and able to recognize and manage your impact on others.

Cultural fluency – you operate across cultural boundaries with sensitivity.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



