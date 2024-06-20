Principal Biochemist - Enzyme discovery, characterization and engineering

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Research & Technology Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.

The Technology at bp houses our science and technology R&D activities, and within Technology, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification.

We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas. Each of these areas has the potential to generate material business returns post 2030.

The focus of these squads is to build momentum; the squads will start small and pivot to the biggest opportunities as the work progresses.

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, fundamental biofuels pathways, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture and the bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in San Diego, CA, is one of bp’s global research hubs. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team in San Diego is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.

This position will report to the synthetic biology lead. The initial focus of research activities will be to support the biosciences programs requiring biochemistry & bio-catalysis expertise.

The successful candidate will lead efforts for enzyme discovery, characterization and engineering, as well as efforts for assay development and method automation. The individual will join a group of interactive scientists and should have strong interpersonal skills and outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery. This position requires hands on work at the bench with a recent experience of delivering experimental results.

Serve as domain expert for enzymology, protein biochemistry, protein expression and purification, and enzyme engineering.

Lead the implementation and investigation of innovative workflows to expand enzyme improvement capabilities, including computational approaches.

Design, conduct and analyse lab-based experiments to evaluate and improve biocatalysts, demonstrating high throughput and automation capabilities.

Collaborate closely with biosciences, bioenergy, and computational sciences capability teams to deliver project goals.

Advise on strategies for bioprocess improvements.

Analyze, organize, and present data to the scientific and leadership teams.

Write internal scientific and external reports.

Work in a fast-paced, multi-disciplinary environment, both independently and within a project team

Promote safety initiatives and champion compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Serve as mentor to junior scientists.

Education: Masters / PhD degree (12+ years) degree from the following fields: enzymology, biochemistry, molecular biology, biology, synthetic biology, chemistry or related fields (or bachelors degree with equivalent relevant experience). Experience must be proven by a track record of publications.

Must have a high level of technical knowledge and skills in a broad range of biochemistry and/or enzymology-related fields including biochemical pathways, protein engineering, enzyme mechanism/kinetics, complex assay development, and protein expression, purification, and characterization.

Ability to provide expert advice and innovation to develop solutions to complex technical issues.

Design and implement experiments, interpretation of data from multiple sources.

Participate in project strategy development and implementation, including developing intellectual property.

Ability to prioritize responsibilities, show flexibility in response to changed priorities and work effectively in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment.

Strong organizational skills, being able to handle multiple projects at the same time.

Ability to work safely and independently. Adept at formulating new standard operating procedures as well as reliable and accurate execution of tasks following SOPs outlined by others.

Must be motivated, be an independent problem solver, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and be able to work under tight deadlines.

Experience working in and maintaining a biosafety level two facility

Experience with protein production systems at medium and pilot-scale

Experience in analytical chemistry techniques e.g. HPLC, LC-MS, or GC-MS

Knowledge of bioinformatics and enzyme computational design

Knowledge of biochemical pathways for a range of substrates

Travel – up to 25%. Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required. Must be willing to work in other locations for extended periods of time.

How much do we pay ? 148- 211K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

