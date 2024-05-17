Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops, and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.
The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in San Diego is the hub for bp’s biosciences R&D capability. The BSC works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.
The opportunity is for a principal biologist which will act as a subject matter expert (SME) in the biosciences with an emphasis on plant physiology and biochemistry, within the AB&PS team. The post holder will work closely with the teams within AB&PS in addition to other collaborators across applied sciences and other bp businesses on bioenergy project origination, framing and managing project delivery. The individual will serve as a strong collaborator with business teams across bp to support growth in bioenergy.
The Principal Biologist will report to the Senior Manager - US Bioenergy. The successful candidate will provide subject matter expertise in support of scientific and technology projects to investigate and implement feedstock insights and solutions for bp. The successful candidate will serve as an interface between bio-feedstocks production opportunities and conversion strategies. Effective linkages to external research networks and potential partners in the industry network is desired.
Key accountabilities
Essential criteria and qualifications:
Desirable criteria
Other
Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
How much do we pay: 148-211K *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Biochemistry, Bioprocess Design, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Fermentation processes, Group Problem Solving, Plant Genetics, Plant Physiology, Presenting, Process Safety Engineering, Research and development, Science and Technology Leadership, Synthetic Biology, Thought Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.