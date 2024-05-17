Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops, and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.

The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organization for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in San Diego is the hub for bp’s biosciences R&D capability. The BSC works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.

The opportunity is for a principal biologist which will act as a subject matter expert (SME) in the biosciences with an emphasis on plant physiology and biochemistry, within the AB&PS team. The post holder will work closely with the teams within AB&PS in addition to other collaborators across applied sciences and other bp businesses on bioenergy project origination, framing and managing project delivery. The individual will serve as a strong collaborator with business teams across bp to support growth in bioenergy.

The Principal Biologist will report to the Senior Manager - US Bioenergy. The successful candidate will provide subject matter expertise in support of scientific and technology projects to investigate and implement feedstock insights and solutions for bp. The successful candidate will serve as an interface between bio-feedstocks production opportunities and conversion strategies. Effective linkages to external research networks and potential partners in the industry network is desired.

Provide subject matter expertise (SME) in plant science by applying deep knowledge of plant genetics, biochemistry, and physiology.

Support bioenergy feedstock projects from origination to supporting execution.

See opportunities and work with the technology development teams to evaluate existing cultivars or bio-feedstocks for their conversion potential.

Develop R&D strategies to further enhance or apply bioenergy feedstocks for use in conversion technologies.

Ensure alignment with key internal collaborators and business sponsors.

Provide technology strategy and roadmap directions to AB&PS research and innovation programs on bio-feedstocks to ensure alignment with bp’s strategy.

Collaborate with other teams in bp including other groups in Applied Sciences, Trading & Shipping, Customers & Products, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures, and Production & Operations to provide expertise in biosciences.

Develop and maintain strong collaborative working relationships with academic and industrial partners and industry & Government bodies, to bring new scientific ideas into bp and build bp’s access/participation in relevant technologies, share technology information and thought leadership, and recommend how to enhance value.

PhD in biology, plant biology, botany, plant genetics, or related field with 10+ years of experience (or Masters/bachelor’s with relevant experience)

Experience with development of technologies from bio-feedstocks to products, including bioethanol, biogas, or other biofuels or biochemicals.

Outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a passion for scientific innovation and low carbon technology.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with technical experts and non-technical collaborators.

Ability to analyze, organize and evaluate data including proficiency in applying statistical packages (such as R).

Experience and ability to work optimally in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment, with skills on prioritizing, delivery and being flexible in response to change.

Effective decision making with the ability to provide expert advice and clear recommendations, and to propose insights and develop solutions to sophisticated problems.

Experience in managing third party relationships, including academic collaborators. Able to find opportunities and establish strategic or tactical relationships that add new value and can secure competitive advantage for bp.

Experienced in feedstock opportunity origination, assessing technology readiness level (TRL) and developing technology strategy & roadmap.

Knowledge of crop production, breeding, and yield research.

Insights of growing climate threats such as drought events or adverse precipitation patterns, decreases in biodiversity and loss of fertile soils on the future of bio-feedstocks.

Travel – up to 25%.

Travel between the various locations (in the UK, US, Europe, India, and China) may be required.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay: 148-211K *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Biochemistry, Bioprocess Design, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Fermentation processes, Group Problem Solving, Plant Genetics, Plant Physiology, Presenting, Process Safety Engineering, Research and development, Science and Technology Leadership, Synthetic Biology, Thought Leadership



