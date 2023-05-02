Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.



The Principal Business Analyst will Develop project scope, resource needs, schedule, and development approach.



You will partner with key users, business leads, and project sponsors to understand the needs of the business, document them (via requirements documents, use cases and process diagrams), and determine the appropriate, most cost effective short- and long-term solutions to meet them.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and present comprehensive arguments with cost/benefit component for proposed application development projects as required

Evaluate user requirements and implement working solutions through system design, analysis, testing, training, and documentation

Collaborate with technology team during development to validate the solution against the requirements

Perform post deployment evaluation of solution to determine necessary adjustments and enhancement to solution

Liaison with business users and development/support teams to resolve issues that arise during development

Influence the decision making through effectively presenting concepts and project overviews to vendors, technologist, and local management

Deliver documented business requirements in enough detail for the development team to be able to construct solution with minimal interaction with business users

Recommend and proposed IT solutions

Serve as an internal point of contact for the IT team whenever requirements need to be clarified

Collaborate with IT teams during development to validate the solution against the requirements

Develop and implement test plans based on business requirements

Acquire and/or create test data and business process scenarios

Review/QA applications prior to submission for acceptance

Train user’s during system acceptance testing

Requirements & Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Business, Engineering or related field; master’s degree preferred.

Minimum 7 years’ experience in IT project management, business analysis, operational analyst, and/or technical development

Minimum 3 years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server

Demonstrate successful completion of multiple complex high-profile projects.

Evidence of effective implementation of solutions and capabilities that address critical business challenges.

Experience managing external vendors and/or business partners.

Must have advanced knowledge of MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Visio and Project

Experience in supporting a 7 X 24-hour environment.

Able to meet deadlines with limited supervision and work well under pressure.

Ability to work independently or on a team exhibiting excellent multi-tasking skills.

Excellent organizational, analytical, as well as oral and written communication skills

Working knowledge of energy commodities trading is strongly preferred.

PMP or Project Management certification is preferred.

Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.