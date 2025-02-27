Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative core platforms that make a real impact.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Principal Core Platform Support Manager, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with senior IT leadership, architects, and business partners, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard mission-critical enterprise applications.

What you will deliver

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise operations teams, encouraging a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Develop and implement controls and procedures to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards, including security, software licensing, and Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical discipline.

15+ years of experience in enterprise technology, site reliability, and operations in large-scale global environments.

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Essential Skills

Proficiency in handling large-scale incident response frameworks, ensuring blameless postmortems and continuous improvements.

Expertise in multi-cloud site reliability strategies, balancing cost efficiency with performance and system resilience.

Ability to align budgets with organizational strategy, leading budget planning and forecasting processes while handling portfolios exceeding $10M+.

Skills that set you apart

Proven success navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Skilled in supporting large-scale distributed production systems, ensuring maximum uptime and performance.

A strong product-centric approach, enabling you to bridge the gap between engineering and support needs to deliver customer-focused reliability solutions.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Enterprise Operations, Enterprise Service Delivery, People Management, Project Management



