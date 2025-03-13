Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Principal Data Discovery Engineering Manager, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with senior IT leadership, architects, and business partners, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard mission-critical enterprise applications.

What you will deliver

Lead enterprise technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering across enterprise landscapes.

Lead all aspects of the end-to-end security of enterprise platforms, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Provide leadership in enterprise modernization and transformation, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Establish governance, security standards, and risk management strategies aligned with global security policies.

Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for enterprise environments.

Drive CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for enterprise deployments.

Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise security and operations teams, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Provide executive-level insights and technical recommendations on enterprise investments, cybersecurity threats, and operational risks.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related technical discipline.

15+ years of experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.

Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior business leaders.

Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep, etc.).

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Essential skills

Strong understanding of data ingestion, pipelines, governance, security, and visualization.

Leadership in architecting and scaling enterprise-wide data platforms, ensuring performance, security, and resilience.

Deep understanding of cybersecurity, compliance, and identity management within data platform landscapes.

Deep experience in building, optimizing, and governing multi-cloud data architectures at scale.

Hands-on expertise in zero-trust security models, encryption, and regulatory compliance for highly critical data.

Ability to lead multi-functional teams, drive adoption of modern data architectures, and align technical roadmaps with business goals.

Extensive experience in automating operational workflows, applying CI/CD pipelines and DevOps best practices to improve efficiency, scalability, and reliability

Experience optimizing cloud costs while maintaining security and compliance standards.

Skills that set you apart

Proven success navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Expertise in multi-cloud data platform strategies, balancing cost efficiency with performance and resilience.

Proven track record in mentoring and developing senior engineering talent, building world-class data teams.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



