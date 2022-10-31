Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Principal Data Engineer

Principal Data Engineer

Principal Data Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 123982BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Principal Data Engineer for Digital Customers & Markets leads data engineering across our customer facing businesses as well as Trading & Shipping, Gas & Low Carbon and Regions, Cities & Solutions. The Principal Data Engineer will drive our big data & analytics technical data strategy and combine their technical expertise with strong business acumen and data domain knowledge to create value for bp. The individual continues to be hands-on to define and build data products, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems and providing actionable, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. Data Engineering & Data Management is a discipline at bp and the individual will line manage a number of individuals as well as 3rd party contractors.

About the job:

  • Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.
  • Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.
  • Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.
  • Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.
  • Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),
  • Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.
  • Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.
  • Actively contributes to improve developer velocity
About you:
  • Experience leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 30-150 people
  • Deep and hands-on experience designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments
  • Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)
  • Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems
  • Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages
  • Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence
  • Continuous learning and improvement mindset
  • BS degree in computer science or related field
  • No prior experience in the energy industry required
Desirable Criteria
  • Experience in retail and / or supply chain data
  • Experience in AWS and / or Azure native data platforms

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

  • Possibility to join social communities and networks
  • A healthy work-life balance
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment
  • Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

