The Principal Data Engineer for Digital & Analytics Digital Technology leads data engineering across our Trading & Shipping business entity. The Principal Data Engineer will drive our big data & analytics technical data strategy and combine their technical expertise with strong business acumen and data domain knowledge to create value for bp. The individual continues to be hands-on to define and build data products, for example writing and reviewing code, architecting distributed data systems and providing actionable, pragmatic insights in technical design reviews. Data Engineering & Data Management is a discipline at bp and the individual will line manage a number of individuals as well as 3rd party contractors.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
