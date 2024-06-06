Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Technology Data & Analytics organization and advance your career as

Principal Data Engineer

The Principal Data Engineer will drive the development of our data modelling and data contextualization capabilities. These use cases would drive significant operational efficiency, safety and environmental aims that are key to the transformation of bp.

In this role You will:

Work alongside a number of other key digital fields, combine your deep knowledge of both industrial technology and process alongside the latest data management and engineering techniques and technology to drive the delivery of the core data & analytics, modelling and contextualisation capabilities across a range of use cases.

Lead the end-to-end scope of data modelling (including graph techniques) and contextualisation across D&A with a constant focus on automation and aim to develop a strategy with Product & Architecture that could expand the capabilities into other bp business areas as applicable.

Apply your technical and commercial insight to create a cost effective, reliable, reusable cloud native modelling platform that supplies relevant data to a range of capabilities.

Provide leading insight of industry and technology trends

Create positive engagement and governance framework and drive an inclusive work environment with teams and partners including product owners, product managers and portfolio managers.

Effectively work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Provide support to the squads providing technical guidance, managing dependencies and risks.

Review and ensure use case, value case, and ensure acceptance criteria, definition of done and metrics are clearly captured, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy.

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and find opportunities to (semi-) automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around Asset Management and other industrial data sources and data products.

Work with your relevant D&A partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Create and articulate materials to communicate delivery plan, value delivered and cost.

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision making.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

What You will need to be successful:

Experience (typically 5+ years) leading, growing, and developing teams (preferably with data relevance)

Hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in data engineering, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments

Strong business acumen, deep domain knowledge and experience gained from an industrial energy infrastructure setting

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Applied knowledge of data management and governance across all data lifecycle stages essential

Deep understanding of data models, data standards and processes essential

Experience of delivery of data products within cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Continuous learning and improvement mentality

Foundational data transformation and manipulation skills

Experience with big data technologies and graph modelling (e.g. neo4j, Azure Digital Twin and other Azure data technologies, Hadoop, Hive, and Spark etc) is a plus

Coding capability, SQL and scripting in R or python is a plus

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.