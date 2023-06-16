Job summary

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Principal Data Manager to join our dynamic team. As a global energy business, we are committed to delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people around the world. We are dedicated to making a positive impact and contributing to a low carbon future. By joining us, you will have the opportunity to be part of our ambitious goal to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Together, we can make a difference and help the world achieve net zero. Critical to our digital ambitions at bp is the delivery of high-value data and analytics. We are building a deep data capability to enhance the access, supply, control, and quality of our extensive and growing data reserves. As a Principal Data Manager, you will play a vital role in driving the development of our production asset data provisioning and contextualization capabilities. You will work closely with our engineering, work planning/execution, production, and reliability digital and customer teams to deliver strategic data products within our analytics platforms. Through a range of customer focused use cases, you will contribute to significant operational efficiency, safety, and environmental advancements, which are crucial to transforming bp.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Principal Data Manager to join our dynamic team. As a global energy business, we are committed to delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people around the world. We are dedicated to making a positive impact and contributing to a low carbon future. By joining us, you will have the opportunity to be part of our ambitious goal to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Together, we can make a difference and help the world achieve net zero.Critical to our digital ambitions at bp is the delivery of high-value data and analytics. We are building a deep data capability to enhance the access, supply, control, and quality of our extensive and growing data reserves. As a Principal Data Manager, you will play a vital role in driving the development of our production asset data provisioning and contextualization capabilities. You will work closely with our engineering, work planning/execution, production, and reliability digital and customer teams to deliver strategic data products within our analytics platforms. Through a range of customer focused use cases, you will contribute to significant operational efficiency, safety, and environmental advancements, which are crucial to transforming bp.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Apply your deep knowledge of industrial technology, processes, and the latest data management and engineering techniques to drive the delivery of our core data and analytics production platform. This includes applying modeling and contextualization capabilities across various use cases.

Lead, develop, and manage cross-disciplinary teams of data managers, data engineers, data analysts, data scientists, and software engineers. Your teams will be responsible for writing, deploying, and maintaining relevant data products at bp.

Foster positive engagement and establish a governance framework to create an inclusive work environment. Collaborate with product owners, product managers, and portfolio managers to ensure effective teamwork and partner management.

Work collaboratively with cross-disciplinary collaborators and customers across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements, and value cases.

Provide support to squads by offering technical guidance, managing dependencies and risks.

Review use cases, value cases, and ensure acceptance criteria, definition of done, and important metrics are clearly defined, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy.

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and see opportunities for automating manual data processes.

Apply deep data domain knowledge and business context to Asset Management product and customer teams.

Collaborate with relevant D&A partners to implement data strategy and coordinate data remediation plans to meet business requirements.

Adhere to and advocate for data management standard methodologies.

Create and communicate delivery plans, articulate the value delivered, and provide cost analysis.

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision-making.

Actively mentor and sponsor emerging talent, fostering a culture of continuous development.

Qualifications:

Proven experience (typically 5+ years) in leading, growing, and developing teams, preferably with a focus on data.

Extensive hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in data management, data governance, and process automation within complex, global environments.

Strong business sense and deep domain knowledge gained from an industrial energy infrastructure setting.

Deep understanding of industrial plant design, engineering query, operations (inspection & maintenance) data lifecycle, and asset operations process and technology.

Working understanding of information handover in capital facilities data models, common processes, and industry data standards (e.g., ISO, IOGP DISC, JIP 36 CFIHOS).

Excellent team member management and communication skills, with the ability to lead through influence.

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude, focused on value delivery, swift execution, and attention to detail.

Applied knowledge of data management and governance across all data lifecycle stages is essential.

Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.