We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. We are developing deep data capability to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever-growing reserves of data. We are looking for an outstanding Principal Data Manager who will drive the development of our data modelling and data contextualisation capabilities, alongside the delivery of a common “digital twin” or “industrial metaverse” platform to support a range of operational use cases across our Asset Management group (Production & Operations, Gas & Low Carbon). These use cases would drive significant operational efficiency, safety and environmental aims that are key to the transformation of bp.

Working alongside a number of other key Innovation & Engineering areas, combine your deep knowledge of both industrial technology and process alongside the latest data management and engineering techniques and technology to drive the delivery of the core data & analytics twin platform, modelling and contextualisation capabilities across a range of use cases.

Lead the end-to-end scope of data modelling (including graph techniques) and contextualisation across Asset Management with a constant focus on automation and aim to develop a strategy with Product & Architecture that could expand the capabilities into other bp business areas as applicable

Apply your technical and commercial insight to create a cost effective, reliable, reusable cloud native modelling platform that supplies relevant data to a range of 1d/2d/3d/4d visualisation capabilities

Provide leading insight of industry and technology trends and standard methodologies to shape bp’s data agenda and platform to create a culture of excellence.

Lead, grow, develop and manage cross-discipline teams of data managers, data engineers, data analysts, data scientists and software engineers that writes, deploys and maintains relevant data products at bp.

Create positive engagement and governance framework and drive an inclusive work environment with teams and collaborators including product owners, product managers and portfolio managers.

Effectively work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and customers across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Provide support to the squads providing technical guidance, managing dependencies and risks

Review and ensure use case, value case, and ensure acceptance criteria, definition of done and critical metrics are clearly captured, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and find opportunities to (semi-) automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around Asset Management and other industrial data sources and data products.

Work with your relevant D&A partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Adhere to and advocate for data management standard processes.

Create and articulate materials to communicate delivery plan, value delivered and cost

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision making.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

Experience (typically 5+ years) leading, growing, and developing teams (preferably with data relevance)

Hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in data management, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments

Good eye for business, deep domain knowledge and experience gained from an industrial energy infrastructure setting

Strong team member management, interpersonal skills and an ability to lead organizations through influence

Customer-centric and pragmatic attitude. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Applied knowledge of data management and governance across all data lifecycle stages essential

Deep understanding of data models, data standards and processes essential

Experience of delivery of data products within cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Continuous learning and improvement mentality

Foundational data transformation and manipulation skills

Experience with big data technologies and graph modelling (e.g. neo4j, Azure Digital Twin and other Azure data technologies, Hadoop, Hive, and Spark etc) is a plus

Coding capability, SQL and scripting in R or python is a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.