Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Profile Summary

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Principal Data Manager to join our dynamic team. As a global energy business, we are committed to delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people around the world. We are dedicated to making a positive impact and contributing to a low carbon future. By joining us, you will have the opportunity to be part of our high-reaching goal to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Together, we can make a difference and help the world achieve net zero!

Critical to our digital ambitions at bp is the delivery of high-value data and analytics. We are building a deep data capability to enhance the access, supply, control, and quality of our extensive and growing data reserves. As a Principal Data Manager, you will play a vital role in driving the development of our production asset data provisioning and contextualization capabilities. You will work closely with our engineering, work planning/execution, production, and reliability digital and customer teams to deliver strategic data products within our analytics platforms. Through a range of customer-driven use cases, you will contribute to significant operational efficiency, safety, and environmental advancements, which are important to redefining bp.

Responsibilities:

Utilize your deep knowledge of industrial technology, processes, and the latest data management and engineering techniques to drive the delivery of our core production platform. This includes applying modeling and contextualization capabilities across various use cases.

Lead and develop cross-disciplinary teams of data managers, data engineers, data analysts, data scientists, and software engineers. Your teams will be responsible for writing, deploying, and maintaining relevant data products at bp.

Champion positive engagement and establish a governance framework to create an inclusive work environment. Collaborate with product owners, product managers, and portfolio managers to ensure effective teamwork and collaborator management.

Work collaboratively with cross-disciplinary collaborators and team members across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements, and value cases.

Provide support to squads by offering technical guidance, running dependencies and risks.

Review use cases, value cases, and ensure acceptance criteria, definition of done, and critical metrics are clearly defined, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy.

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and see opportunities for automating manual data processes.

Apply deep data domain knowledge and business context to Asset Management product and teams.

Collaborate with relevant D&A partners to implement data strategy and coordinate data remediation plans to meet business requirements.

Advocate for data management best practices.

Create and communicate delivery plans, articulate the value delivered, and provide cost analysis.

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision-making.

Actively mentor and sponsor emerging talent, encouraging a culture of continuous development.

Qualifications:

Extensive hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in data management, data governance, and process automation within complex, global environments.

Strong experience (typically 5+ years) in leading, growing, and developing teams, preferably with a focus on data.

Strong eye for business and deep experience gained from an industrial energy infrastructure setting.

Deep understanding of industrial plant design, engineering query, operations (inspection & maintenance) data lifecycle, and asset operations process and technology.

Working understanding of information handover in capital facilities data models, common processes, and industry data standards (e.g., ISO, IOGP DISC, J I P 36 CFIHOS).

Excellent partner management and communication skills, with the ability to lead through influence.

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach, passionate about value delivery, swift execution, and attention to detail.

Applied knowledge of data management and governance across all data lifecycle stages is important.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



