Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Principal Data Manager to join our dynamic team. As a global energy business, we are committed to delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people around the world. We are dedicated to making a positive impact and contributing to a low carbon future. By joining us, you will have the opportunity to be part of our high-reaching goal to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Together, we can make a difference and help the world achieve net zero!
Critical to our digital ambitions at bp is the delivery of high-value data and analytics. We are building a deep data capability to enhance the access, supply, control, and quality of our extensive and growing data reserves. As a Principal Data Manager, you will play a vital role in driving the development of our production asset data provisioning and contextualization capabilities. You will work closely with our engineering, work planning/execution, production, and reliability digital and customer teams to deliver strategic data products within our analytics platforms. Through a range of customer-driven use cases, you will contribute to significant operational efficiency, safety, and environmental advancements, which are important to redefining bp.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.