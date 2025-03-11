Principal Delivery Manager (Mobility & Convenience & Pulse)

Job summary

The bp M&C and Pulse global organization operates in multiple regions i.e. ANZ, Americas, South Africa and Europe. The team innovates, develops, maintains and drives technology outcomes for the mobility & convenience and midstream (MC&M) business in Australia and New Zealand aligned to the global technology strategy.

Let me tell you about the role

Customers are the heart of a business, and we are focused on continually improving our customer experience.

This role serves as a single point of accountability for the development, delivery and maintenance of technology that supports the ANZ Region’s products and services to both B2C and B2B customer segments. You will be responsible for multiple multi-functional teams that include product management and multiple software engineering disciplines. This role will work closely with various partners in customer, operations, finance and technology functions to ensure alignment and achievement of our business goals. The role will also closely work with technology peers globally who lead other domains for technology development to ensure end to end M&C alignment to global strategy

The Delivery Manager plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

What you will deliver

Technology delivery management: Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value. Data-driven decision-making: Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users.

Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users. Resource and vendor management: Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality. Financial management: Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives. Monitor financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Significant experience working across complex, globally dispersed businesses.

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience.

Successful large-scale application of Agile, Lean, and project delivery methods.

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

Outstanding communication and influence skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands.

Motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen.

Commercial minded to maximize value delivered to the business

Appreciation of multi-discipline squads and being able to leverage product, design, project, data, and software and enterprise engineering team members to drive the most optimal outcome for the business

This Delivery Manager operates at a strategic leadership level, managing highly complex, multi-regional products, platforms, and services that impact organizational success. They act as a trusted advisor to executives, aligning delivery initiatives with long-term business objectives and enabling organizational transformation. They lead multiple delivery teams, foster collaboration across departments, and champion a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. They manage large-scale budgets with a focus on value maximization and proactively mitigate risks. They are recognized for their expertise in building strong global partnerships, influencing senior stakeholders, and driving strategic decisions.

