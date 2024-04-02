Principal, Digital Security Integration

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Key factors:

Portfolio management. Delivery. Integration of projects. Alignment to strategy – drive DS forward. Customer centric (digital). Remove duplication across portfolio. Accelerate outcomes. Problem solving.

Scope:

Drive delivery and accelerate decision making: pan-DS role that drives the delivery of key activities and strategic projects across digital security, increasing the pace of decision making across the DS organisation through delivery of incremental value add projects and programmes.

Outcomes focused: focused on delivering outcomes, assess project outcomes and benchmark for prioritization against comprehensive portfolio. Question where work can be delivered via core delivery, v.s. in a squad format. Stop work that does not align to our strategy or is of low value. This role has the authority to reduce waste and duplication across DS as part of the DSLT.

Customer centric: promote customer centricity, establishing relationships and partnerships across I&E digital to drive digital cyber responsibility, whilst also making ways of working with DS easy. Assess quick wins that enable us to get the basics right to keep bp secure, as well as longer term programmes.

Alignment to strategy: drive adoption and utilization of strategy/op plans, increasing pace of decision making to enable prioritization that is cognizant of customer requirements and wider organizational (bp, I&E) imperatives.

Portfolio management: aggregate activity portfolio and associated opex/investment costs, prioritize alignment to strategy/op plans, shape and direct by partnering with stakeholders and presenting options to move DS forward. Establish governance and partner with HoD to improve flow to work.

Integration: improve ways of working by partnering with SVP, HoD and DS LT to ensure activity integration across DS sub-entities and subject areas. Mobilise project squads and resources, remove duplication of effort and maintain comprehensive view of portfolio activities. Capture and share decisions to increase transparency.

Alignment and engagement: shift the DS narrative through the alignment of activity/portfolio to bp’s overarching strategy and aims, I&E goals, and DS critical metrics. Share lessons learnt in partnership with HoD and shift the dial with our digital customers from ‘zero major incidents’ to risk based/benefit.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation system digital security, Conformance review, Consulting, Digital Forensics, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information security behaviour change, Intrusion detection and analysis, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Management, Secure development, Security administration, Security architecture, Security evaluation and functionality testing, Solution Architecture, Stakeholder Management, Supplier security management, Technical specialism



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.