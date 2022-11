Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse fleet, a wholly owned subsidiary of bp, needs you to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp pulse fleet is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Key Accountabilities

Build and own a resiliency-focused architecture to support customer operations through outages

Deliver high-quality code in a real-time embedded environment

Develop Functional and Design specifications for Firmware, Embedded Software and Diagnostics

Collaborate with software and hardware engineers in developing the products

Manage project deliverables and deadlines

Lead a team of highly knowledgeable and collaborative engineers and leaders

Lead functional safety architecture and processes including FMEA driven development for adherence and validation to meet UL1998 and related functional safety standards

Essential Education

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

10+ years of engineering experience with demonstrated expertise in

embedded software, power electronics, communications, or EV-related software development

7+ years’ experience in embedded programming in C or C++

Advanced experience with scripting language (Python, shell)

Experience with bus, industrial, or automotive standards such as SPI, I2C, CAN, Modbus, DNP3, and Ethernet

Understanding of cloud and framework-based solutions to leverage and manage deployment lifecycle

Experience with Linux bootup, kernel configuration, device driver interfaces, debugging tools

Knowledge of Linux internals (process scheduler, memory management, concurrency, synchronization, memory allocation, file system, networking, storage, subsystem architecture)

Excellent software fundamentals including architectural design, algorithm development, data structures, code modularity, and maintainability

Comprehension of cybersecurity fundamentals related to OT: including network and physical attack vectors

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proven ability to build team depth and mentoring for staff, leadership, and firmware manager roles

Demonstrated success leading software validation development (unit test, smoke tests, automated regression, simulation/HIL approaches

Passionately motivated to take ideas from R&D phase to a product

Desired Qualifications

Familiarity with EVSE-related protocols: OCPP, OCPI, ISO15118, DIN 70121

Previous experience working with high frequency grid measurement and control systems, e.g., SCADA sensors, IPRs, etc.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.