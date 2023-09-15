Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer (Endur)

Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Principal Endur Technology Engineer you are an Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp and will be the Technical Lead for the Endur delivery in the business you support. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps. bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Principal Endur Technology Engineer you are an Endur expert bringing deep application and trading expertise to bp and will be the Technical Lead for the Endur delivery in the business you support. Endur Technology Engineers work within bp’s Gas and Power Trading division on the core trading and risk management platform, Endur. You will bring an extensive knowledge of commodity trading and the use of ERTM systems to manage this activity. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps.bp operates a discipline-based organization and Endur Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills, you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.



Job Description:

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

European Gas & Power (EGP) is part of bp’s trading business based in Canary Wharf, London. It is front and centre in bp’s plans to move away from Oil to a future of renewable energy. The gas business is a crucial element of this transition providing base load capacity and the ability to meet peak demand, while the power business is investing heavily in wind and solar. Their power strategy includes reaching 12GW of renewable power by 2030; which equates to one third of the UK’s total current demand.

Key Accountabilities

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work and lead as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Manage and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including product owners, the business teams, Software Engineers, Service Engineers and Vendors to translate product requirements into platform requirements.

Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading activity through team monitoring and continual improvement.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Ensure all necessary operational processes and procedures are carried out with a high level of attention to detail, expediency, and on-time delivery.

Monitor various systems capacity and health indicators and trends; provide analytics & forecasts for added or reduced capacity as required.

Acting in accordance with professional engineering practices, digital & cyber security best practice, Internet standard protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, automation, testing and operations.

Monitor emerging technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team. e.g. cloud and software development. Adhere to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity.

Alignment to the development standards, methods and practices established on the team globally including the human experience design elements.

Essential Education

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree

Essential Experience

12+ years’ experience in IT industry with broad experience designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Strong Stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others) and be able to work autonomously.

At least 10+ years of hands-on experience implementing and extending features in OpenLink Endur

Endur configuration for Deal lifecycle, Confirmations, Settlement invoicing and scheduling

Endur Grid Architecture, messaging layer such as ECOMM, event driven framework and data models.

Understanding of Endur Reporting architecture, including understanding of core Risk simulation results and modules of Endur such as APM, TPM, DMS, Connex and EOD Workflows

Understand Endur deployment procedures including CMM import/export and cloud DevOps

Experience working across all areas of the trading floor of Front/Mid/Back office

Working with business analysts and traders to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient application solutions

Experience working on at least one globally traded market, preferably physical commodities

Implementing a test regime to ensure solution quality across the delivery

Leading & working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and senior stakeholders

Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Ability to drive consistency and efficiency through active leadership within the team

Emphasizes the importance of production operations standards, documentation & Audit requirements.

Experience with configuration and change management, monitoring, and trending.

Key Behaviours

Be Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community, and our planet

Be Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Be Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Be Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other

Desirable Criteria

Experience working on European gas and power traded market

Endur system configuration to support Power, CO2, GO and Nat Gas Portfolios - Physical Trading and Financial trading.

Working with solution architecture to ensure an end-to-end application landscape which meets business requirements

Reviewing and elaborating interface specifications for other systems connecting to Endur

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment.

Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Experience mentoring, coaching, and developing rising talent

Experience working in a highly collaborative environment and promoting a teamwork mentality

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal.

Core Skills Expectations :

Agile Core Practices - Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value.

Understand and apply agile values and principles and core agility practices to the work of the team; including agile mindset and focus on customer, product and team to generate value. Technical Specialism - The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area.

The development and exploitation of expertise in any specific area of information or communications technology, technique, method, product or application area. Configuration management and release - The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data.

- The lifecycle planning, control and management of the assets of an organization (such as documentation, software and service assets, including information relating to those assets and their relationships. This involves identification, classification and specification of all configuration items (CIs) and the interfaces to other processes and data. Documentation and knowledge sharing - The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications.

The systematic management of vital knowledge to create value for the organization by capturing, sharing, developing and exploiting the collective knowledge of the organization to improve performance, support decision making and mitigate risks. The development of a supportive and collaborative knowledge sharing culture to drive the successful adoption of technology solutions for knowledge management. Providing access to informal, tacit knowledge as well as formal, documented, explicit knowledge by facilitating internal and external collaboration and communications. Information security - The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards.

The selection, design, justification, implementation and operation of controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability and relevant compliance of information systems with legislation, regulation and relevant standards. Metrics definition and Instrumentation - The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

The development and operation of a measurement capability to support agreed organizational information needs. The planning, implementation, and control of activities to measure attributes of processes, products, and services in order to assess performance, progress, and provide indications and insights to actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. Service operations and resiliency - The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead.

The ability to build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability. To do this, a combination of activities are required from the initial design and sizing of the infrastructure, network, and constituent components to determine throughput (# of transactions/requests, users) through to service health metrics, monitoring, alarming, and remediation. Each of these areas will combine human effort (e.g., a human is paged) as well as automated steps and tools to reduce operational burden and overhead. Source control and code management - The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks.

The practice of tracking and managing changes to code to help to resolve conflicts when merging contributions from multiple sources. This includes the use of best practices such as using pull requests and trunk based development, running automated testing and static analysis pre-commit, and preventing build breaks through automation/rollbacks. Testing and Quality Assurance - Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall).

Measure and maintain a high level of code quality from development through deployment to production. This includes automated and manual testing, including but not limited to: unit testing, static analysis, functional testing, UI testing, load testing, chaos testing. Testing should be done throughout the development lifecycle (agile) rather than being reserved to a specific milestone (waterfall). Coaching - Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities.

- Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team to ensure that performance delivery is sustainable in the longer term and the team are motivated to continue to develop their capabilities. Collaboration - The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric.

- The ability to collaborate with teams internally and externally to drive activities that support the wider bp strategy. Collaborative leaders enable and empower others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. They navigate a varied network of people, inside and outside of bp, to gain insight and ideas. They co-create through collective curiosity, communities and new collaboration tools to discover possibilities so that digital transformation and high performance can thrive at pace. They focus on being customer and user-centric. Facilitation - Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner

Facilitates learning, group activities and group discussions. Uses a range of techniques to guide group sessions to appropriate and useful outcomes, in a constructive and timely manner Mentoring - Provides a reciprocal and collaborative at-will relationship for the purpose of the mentee’s growth, learning, and career development. Often there is an emphasis on organizational goals, culture, career goals, advice on professional development, and work-life balance.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.