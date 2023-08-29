Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

Grade F Responsible for leading the delivery of a segment or team investment portfolio / programme / complex high-risk project (depending on specialism) in alignment with strategy, taking accountability for its success and directing a team to manage financial plans and realize expected benefits outlined in the business case, securing engagement and involvement of stakeholders and leading continuous improvement efforts. Specialisms: Portfolio Management; Programme Management; Project and Product Delivery.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade FResponsible for leading the delivery of a segment or team investment portfolio / programme / complex high-risk project (depending on specialism) in alignment with strategy, taking accountability for its success and directing a team to manage financial plans and realize expected benefits outlined in the business case, securing engagement and involvement of stakeholders and leading continuous improvement efforts. Specialisms: Portfolio Management; Programme Management; Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

This role is Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambition of our high value ERP initiatives and the enablement of technologies and platforms that will support those objectives.

We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Delivery/Operations Manager to oversee current ERP estate and lead the successful implementation and deployment of ERP SAP S/4HANA within our organization. As a Senior Leader, you will be responsible for overseeing the entire project/operations lifecycle, ensuring seamless delivery, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to achieve successful ERP deployment and adoption.

candidate must possess an excellent understanding of SAP S/4 HANA capabilities, architecture, best practices, and methodologies.

Key Accountabilities

Project Planning and Strategy

Leads, grows, and develop a team of enterprise technology engineers who designs, build, test, deploy and operates (including cutover and data conversions) and maintains quality ERP solution.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define the ERP strategy, aligning it with the organization's business objectives and long-term goals.

Team Leadership & Stakeholders Engagement

Lead and manage a team of consultants, and technical experts responsible for different phases of the ERP implementation and deployment, through our disciplines and community of practices.

Provide guidance, support, and mentorship to team members, fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence.

Creates a positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with the team (cross functional) and stakeholders with the quality of interactions and collaborations across group wide entities.

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to enterprise technology best practices.

Communicate the ERP deployment progress, risks, and mitigation plans to ensure transparency and alignment with organizational goals.

Actively mentors’ others and build internal capability.

Vendor Management

Evaluate and select consultants, and partners to support the ERP S/4HANA implementation.

Manage vendor relationships and ensure that deliverables are met according to the agreed-upon terms and timelines.

Risk Management and Issue Resolution

Identify potential risks and issues that may impact the ERP implementation and deployment and develop mitigation plans.

Proactively address challenges and roadblocks to keep the project on track and within established timelines.

Quality Assurance and Governance

Accountable for delivering and deploying secure and well tested ERP S4 Hana solution that meets Digital security and external compliances.

Implement quality assurance processes and best practices to ensure the ERP deployment meets the organization's standards and requirements.

Establish project governance, compliance, and reporting mechanisms to monitor progress and performance.

Drives and promotes simplification and standardisation culture.

Ensure compliance with relevant regulations, policies, and standards.

Change Management and User Adoption

Develop and execute a robust change management strategy to facilitate smooth user adoption of ERP S/4HANA.

Work closely with training teams to ensure that end-users receive adequate training and support during the transition.

Ensure all the documentations and key artifacts are well documented and available for review and for internal and external compliance.

Qualification & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in commerce, or

Engineering Degree or Chartered Accountancy or MBA is desirable.

Years of Experience

Minimum of 16 years of relevant experience designing, implementing, and maintaining complex SAP systems in Technical or Techno-functional roles.

Required Criteria

Person fulfilling this role should have experience in leading technical delivery teams and driving integrated technical delivery across design, build, testing & tech cutover of at least 3 large deployments.

Deep understanding and experience in architecture that underpins Finance, Procurement, Order to Cash, ERP, Human Resources and analytics.

Familiarity with SAP Activate or other implementation methodologies.

Familiarity and hands-on experience in ERP technologies (functional or technical experience in ECC and / or SAP S4 Hana) with designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining, documenting and scalable ERP products in a complex environment.

Deep understanding and proven experience in data conversion (including migration), cutover planning, execution.

Deep experience in implementing large scale distributed systems.

Good understanding of Service management, SoX and other regulatory compliances.

Strong stakeholders’ management and ability to lead large organisation through influence.

Strong leadership experience in motivating, mentoring and managing a diverse geographically distributed team.

Experience in building delivery velocity with reliability including simplification, standardisation, and automation.

Should have the ability to translate business requirements into SAP requirements and coordinate with all the business stakeholders, team members, and update the lead discussion about the requirements gatherings.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset with prior experience in energy industry is desirable.

Use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Good interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Preferred Skills:

Candidate should have good communication and verbal skills.

Minimum 3 full life cycle implementation of S4 Hana deployment experience as a Project Delivery Manager covering all aspects of deployments including integrations with other products and legacy systems.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.