Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Principal ROSA & Integration Services Enterprise Technology Engineer you will bring OpenShift expertise to drive product strategy and manage DevOps teams providing platform and integration services in support of bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) business. You will also manage Cyber and Operational Resilience and Crisis Management projects for T&S and will be accountable for the following products within I&E Trading Functions: 1. ROSA (Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS): considered the backbone of T&S, this is the containerized application development platform, hosting more than 60 applications and integrations components across the benches. The ROSA engineers provide platform DevOps 24 x 5.5, augments the Red Hat managed service to provide the full suite of platform operations, implements platform automation and helps our customers achieve their digital maturity and time to market ambitions whilst maximizing the value in the ROSA investment. 2. Integration Services – comprises the Integration Layer (IL) and MuleSoft integrations. The IL is hosted on ROSA and integrates distributed T&S applications using a set of common data models. IL engineers build, enhance and operate performant integrations and underlying core services for its customers using OpenShift platform technologies. 3. Cyber and Operational Resilience and Crisis Management projects addresses critical risk mitigation for digital disruption in T&S, covering implementation of Business Continuity Plans (BCP) and manual workaround processes, access to critical data, backup, restore, disaster / application recovery, access to back-up hardware (laptops) and business support / T&S Executive response in the face of a major digital risk. You will bring knowledge of enterprise platform engineering and development. You will be familiar with both the business application of these technologies and the broad concepts behind Agile technology delivery and DevOps. You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimize operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Work and lead as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills.

Manage and maintain relationships with key stakeholders including product owners, the business teams, Software Engineers, Service Engineers and Vendors to translate product requirements into platform requirements.

Ensure “silent running” BAU service delivery for systems which support the trading and shipping activity through team monitoring and continual improvement.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Ensure all necessary operational processes and procedures are carried out with a high level of attention to detail, expediency, and on-time delivery.

Monitor various systems capacity and health indicators and trends; provide analytics & forecasts for added or reduced capacity as required.

Acting in accordance with professional engineering practices, digital & cyber security best practice, Internet standard protocols, coding standards and reviews, source control management, build processes, automation, testing and operations.

Monitor emerging technologies, identify those with potential and bring relevant new ideas to the team. e.g. cloud and software development. Adhere to agile methodology and operates and builds DevOps maturity.

Alignment to the development standards, methods and practices established on the team globally including the human experience design elements.

Carefully manage the Opex and investment budget for each product, balancing expenditure and recoveries within a financial frame. As needed, build compelling business cases per product to request investment spend via the annual planning process to ensure the products are fit for purpose and not at EoSL risk.

Manage the vendor relationships to develop and strengthen the partnership, resolve issues, hold them to account and influence their roadmaps in support of bp’s platform and its customer’s requirements. Help bp to maximise value from ROSA and emerging technologies to underpin our product roadmaps and North Star Metrics, ultimately in support of the T&S business.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems, economics or a numerate degree.

Has 15+ years’ experience in IT, with extensive experience designing, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions in an enterprise environment with a strong focus on operational integrity and DevOps practices.

Holds at least 12+ years of hands-on experience in Container platforms, ideally OpenShift. Has experience in managing digital security risks on high density container platform hosting environments.

Has proven vendor management experience and has excellent stakeholder management and communications skills, showing a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and senior stakeholders

Experience working with geographically remote business partners and teams. Strong communication skills and ability to talk at different levels across the organization.

Ability to engage and influence and able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key.

Ability to drive consistency and efficiency through active leadership within the team. Emphasizes the importance of production operations standards, documentation & Audit requirements.

Experience with configuration and change management, monitoring, and trending.

Displays continuous learning and improvement mindset (for self and others) and can work autonomously.

Demonstrates experience in vendor management and shows a broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players.

Is motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen, with the ability to work across a large and complex organizations.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.