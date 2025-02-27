Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer

Job summary

You will work with

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will collaborate with a distributed team, adeptly navigating diverse time zones and cultures with respect and efficiency. Exceptional communication skills are crucial, enabling you to seamlessly work with both business collaborators and technical teams.

Extensive experience in Active Directory Domain Services (ADDS), including:

Design: Expertise in designing scalable and resilient ADDS infrastructures, including forest and domain design, site topology, and replication strategies.

Topology: Proficiency in configuring and running ADDS sites, subnets, and site links to optimize replication and authentication traffic.

Support: Solid skills in day-to-day administration, including user and group management, Group Policy creation and management, and fix ADDS issues.

Security: In-depth knowledge of securing ADDS environments, including implementing and monitoring security policies, auditing, and supervising for compliance.

Recovery: Experience in disaster recovery planning and execution, including backup and restore procedures, ADDS recovery modes, and authoritative restores.

Experience in disaster recovery planning and execution, including backup and restore procedures, ADDS recovery modes, and authoritative restores. Expert in Domain Controller Administration, including:

Installation, configuration, and maintenance of domain controllers.

Running FSMO roles and ensuring their availability.

Implementing and handling read-only domain controllers (RODCs).

Supervising and solve replication issues.

Proficiency in DNS and DHCP configuration and management, including:

Configuring and leading DNS zones, records, and forwarding.

Implementing DNS security measures such as DNSSEC.

Leading DHCP scopes, reservations, and options.

Fix DNS and DHCP issues to ensure network reliability.

Knowledge of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and certificate management, including:

Designing and implementing PKI solutions.

Running Certificate Authorities (CAs) and issuing certificates.

Implementing certificate templates and auto-enrollment.

Ensuring the security and compliance of PKI environments.

Tackle certificate-related issues.

Entra ID administration, including: Handling identity and access in Microsoft Entra ID, configuring and managing users, groups, and roles.

Implementing and managing Conditional Access policies.

Leading Entra Permissions and Privileged Identity Management (PIM).

Configuring and running Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA).

Implementing and running identity protection and governance.

Fix Entra ID-related issues and ensuring compliance.

Understanding of authentication protocols, including: Kerberos, LDAP, OAuth, OpenID Connect, and SAML.

Solid understanding of Entra ID integration with Active Directory.

Consistent track record in transitioning to a Cloud First approach, including:

Experience with cloud migration strategies and standard methodologies.

Proficiency in cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure.

Knowledge of hybrid cloud environments and integration.

Understanding of cloud security principles and compliance requirements.

Experience with cloud automation tools and Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

Ability to design and implement scalable cloud architectures.

Familiarity with cloud cost management and optimization.

Demonstrated ability to simplify processes, integrate systems, and deploy automation technologies.

Proficiency in using Azure DevOps (ADO) for project management and version control.

Experience with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, including:

Setting up and leading CI/CD pipelines.

Automating build, test, and deployment processes.

Integrating CI/CD with various development and deployment tools.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with senior IT leadership, architects, and business partners, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard critically important enterprise applications

What you will deliver

Lead enterprise technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering across enterprise landscapes.

Supervise the end-to-end security of enterprise platforms, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Provide leadership in enterprise modernization and transformation, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Establish governance, security standards, and risk management strategies aligned with global security policies.

Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for enterprise environments.

Drive CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for enterprise deployments.

Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for enterprise platforms.

Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise security and operations teams, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Provide executive-level insights and technical recommendations on enterprise investments, cybersecurity threats, and operational risks.

What you will need to be successful

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related field.

15+ years of experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.

Strong collaborator leadership skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior business leaders.

Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible, etc.).

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

A passion for emerging technology trends, security standard methodologies, and innovation.

Essential skills

Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA, ERP security frameworks, and cloud-based ERP solutions.

Demonstrable experience in ERP platform architecture, integration, and performance optimisation.

Deep understanding of cybersecurity, compliance, and identity management within ERP landscapes.

Skills that set you apart

Experience with SAP AI/ML, SAP Security Automation, and SAP Industry Cloud solutions.

Sophisticated cybersecurity certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, SAP Security Certification).

Experience working in highly supervised industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and high-reaching environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



