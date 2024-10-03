Principal Facility Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Job Description – Senior Project Engineer

Summary

The Senior Project Engineer will be responsible for owning the outcome of complete engineering packages necessary to construct and operate Renewable Natural gas (RNG) facilities. This will require heavy coordination between internal Archaea Modular Designs and Balance of Plant (BOP) engineering to deliver best-in-class packages to Archaea’s construction and operations teams. The Senior Project Engineer will primarily oversee 3rd party engineering firms and be the key conduit to Archaea’s in-house design engineers and construction teams.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

RNG Plant Execution Engineering

Own the outcome of successful project specific Process Hazard Analysis (PHA’s) utilizing HAZOP methodology

Commissioning support through Pre-Startup Safety Review and as-built package turnover

Collaborate with Design/Process, Project Management & Construction Teams to meet project specifications and deadlines.

Assist in reviewing the submittals from the contractors.

Maintains knowledge of the ASME, AGA, and AISC, OSHA & ASTM

Standards Process Piping Design, Materials, Fabrication and Specifications leading to construction documents.

Works closely with all engineering disciplines as well as operations staff to fully understand each process and provide design input regarding process improvement, reliability, and safety.

Approach designs with safety and long term serviceability as top priorities.

Technically competent understand selected equipment sizing and application with regard to cost, value, application suitability, safety, and reliability.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or abiity required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Job Specific Competencies

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (employee’s record for being at work regularly and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Skills, Experience Required

Bachelor’s degree (B.S.) in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering or equivalent in related field.

7-10 years related experience in the midstream natural gas processing/treating space

The following specific technical experience is desirable

Gas processing/treating

Gas compression equipment

Flare and thermal oxidizers

Knowledge and understanding of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), Screw compressors, Reciprocating compressors, crankcase ventilation system, compressors/blowers, Expansion joints & HVAC systems

Knowledge and understanding of Fluid flow principles, Thermal Systems, Mechanical design & Structural analysis

Understanding of ASME, AISC, OSHA, AGA & ASTM standards

Commitment to excellence and high standards

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Basic competence in subordinates’ duties and tasks

Strong organizational, problem-solving, and analytical skills

Ability to manage priorities and workflow

Versatility, flexibility, and a willingness to work within constantly changing priorities with enthusiasm

Acute attention to detail

Demonstrated ability to plan and organize projects

Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access)

Proven ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines

Good judgement with the ability to make timely and sound decisions

Creative, flexible, and innovative team player

Working knowledge of data collection, data analysis, evaluation, and scientific method.

Working knowledge and understanding of the basic principles, theories, concepts, and practices in the applicable area of processing engineering/technical specialization.

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Must pass background check and drug test.

Experience communicating accurately and frequently with supervisors, manager and engineering team.

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote workin



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment, Site Acceptance Testing {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.