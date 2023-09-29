Principal Fermentation Process Scientist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job descriptionThis is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet.The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture and the bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in San Diego, Ca, is one of bp’s global research hubs. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team in San Diego is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio.This position will report to Biosciences lead and advance the development, improvement, and validation of fermentation-based processes with focus on scale-up and commercialization. The individual will interact closely with the Fermentation, Synthetic Biology, and Bioanalytical groups. Strong communication skills and outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving, and critical thinking skills are required, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery.This position requires hands on work at the laboratory.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Work with our fermentation team to perform scale-up/down of precision fermentation processes for the production of biological products using various microbial hosts.

Design and execute process optimization efforts evaluating relevant process parameters to optimize for titer, yield, and productivity.

Design and perform process robustness studies.

Provide expertise to early development and commercialization teams for process improvement and implementation, anticipating capability and scale-up needs.

Collaborate closely with biosciences, bioenergy, and computational sciences capability teams to deliver on project goals.

Advice on strategies for bio-catalyst improvements based on fermentation process performance.

Analyze, organize, and present data to the scientific and leadership teams.

Write internal and external scientific reports.

Work in a fast-paced, multi-disciplinary environment, both independently and within a project team

Promote safety initiatives and champion compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Serve as mentor to junior scientists.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

Education: BS with 12+ years, Masters with 10+ years, or PhD degree with 8+ years of relevant postgraduate experience (or bachelor’s degree with equivalent experience). Degree in chemical engineering or fermentation science.

Experience in an industrial R&D setting, developing fermentation-based bioprocesses.

Experience with benchtop and pilot-scale fermentation equipment.

Experience in enzyme and/or molecule production using different host microorganisms (non-traditional industrial host is a plus) at lab and pilot scale.

Experience using design of experiment (DoE) for improving key process indicators (KPIs).

Design and execute experiments, interpret data from multiple sources.

Must be motivated, possess excellent interpersonal skills, be a proactive communicator within and between teams, and be able to work under tight deadlines.

Participate in project strategy development and implementation, including developing intellectual property.

Ability to prioritize responsibilities, show flexibility in response to changed priorities and work effectively in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment.

Strong organizational skills, being able to handle multiple projects at the same time.

Ability to work safely and independently. Adept at formulating new standard operating procedures as well as reliable and accurate execution of tasks following standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by others.

Desirable criteria

Experience working in a biosafety level two facility.

Experience with protein production systems at medium and pilot-scale.

Knowledge of biochemical pathways for a range of substrates.

Experience in fermentation processes using cellulosic substrates.

Experience in technology transfer for process scale-up.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay?

$141,000 -$261,000

*Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

