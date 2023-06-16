Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Principal Foundations Engineer, offshore wind





You will join us as the Principal Foundations Engineer for Foundations of turbines and substations in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be the technical authority for establishing the foundations engineering process, selecting the foundations type, designing offshore wind foundations, and support through to operational handover to the offshore wind business. The Engineering Discipline and career path within bp is separate from (but closely collaborative with) the Package Management Discipline. In our experience this structure delivers high integrity, high operability and competitive designs. You will represent the Head of Foundations to deliver this by managing a team of discipline engineers.

In this role you will:

Lead and manage delivery of engineering of safe, cost effective and competitive foundations by deploying engineers across the portfolio;

Develop capability, manage and train the technical team

Build update and continuously improve the foundations engineering methodology to enable the selection of foundations that optimise Levelised Cost of Energy (LCoE) and meet project requirements

Deliver engineering documentation at all stages of projects and make an effective handover to operations

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle, ensuring that projects are properly resourced

Understand engineering contractor capability and technically lead sourcing activity

Identification and mitigation of the technical risks

Lead foundation innovation, technology and designs that optimise the LCoE of the portfolio

Lead management of framework engineering contractors through technical direction and feedback conversations.

Systematically interface with other technical disciplines.

Establish portfolio learning and continuous improvement

Establish quality requirements and ensure adherence to them

Provide technical support to the offshore wind supply chain engagement

What You will need to be successful:

Essential Criteria Engineering Degree High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed in a leadership role Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance including training and development. Experience of full project lifecycle from concept to detailed design Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop and design the projects. Integrity management using project quality systems



Desirable Criteria Chartered Engineer Experience of operational handover and awareness of operational inspection and maintenance Experience of strategic decisions which maximize the global portfolio benefits including standardisation and continuous improvement Experience in negotiating technical aspects of foundations contracts and leading technical relationship with key suppliers. Experience of technology development Hybrid working pattern with 3 days per week in one of our offices





Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.