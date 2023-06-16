bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Principal Foundations Engineer, offshore wind
You will join us as the Principal Foundations Engineer for Foundations of turbines and substations in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be the technical authority for establishing the foundations engineering process, selecting the foundations type, designing offshore wind foundations, and support through to operational handover to the offshore wind business. The Engineering Discipline and career path within bp is separate from (but closely collaborative with) the Package Management Discipline. In our experience this structure delivers high integrity, high operability and competitive designs. You will represent the Head of Foundations to deliver this by managing a team of discipline engineers.
In this role you will:
What You will need to be successful:
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.