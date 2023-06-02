Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new point of view, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero! We are looking for Principal Information Security Engineer (Application and System Resilience) who will be responsible for leading and developing a team dedicated to training and supporting a large team of development teams and software engineers, to write, deploy, integrate, and maintain applications at bp securely. You will advocate for and ensures that the development teams adhere to secure software development best practices (e.g., threat modeling, technical design review, resilience testing, monitoring & alerting, code review, and documentation) You will provide leading insight of industry and technology trends and best practices to shape bp’s product agenda and create a culture of excellence.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Key Responsibilities

Align strategy, processes, and decision-making across teams.

Set clear expectations with individuals based on their level and role and aligned to the broader organization’s goals. Meet regularly with individuals to discuss performance and development and provide feedback and coaching.

Create positive engagement and governance framework and drive an inclusive work environment with teams and collaborators including software engineers, developers, product owners, product managers and portfolio managers.

Evolve the roadmap to meet anticipated future requirements and needs.

Provide support to the squads providing technical guidance, managing dependencies and risks.

Set and implement dev standards, co-design schemas, ensure quality at the source, and find opportunities to (semi-) automate manual secure processes wherever possible.

Provide deep secure development domain knowledge and business context around securing applications and bp products.

Work with business partners to implement secure product strategies and to coordinate remediation activities to ensure products meet business requirements.

Adhere to and advocate for secure software development lifecycle standard methodologies.

Actively contributes to improve software development velocity, securely.

Create and articulate materials on how to embed and measure security in the software development lifecycle.

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision making.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

Qualifications

Seasoned senior leadership professional with experience leading, growing and developing a security/software engineering team of around 30-150 people.

Deep and hands-on experience designing, planning, productizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments.

Experience in a technical leadership role, overseeing projects.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g., Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Full stack development experience

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong collaborator management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical influence.

Continuous learning and improvement approach



Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.