Principal Intellectual Assets Advisor

Innovation & Engineering



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



bp’s ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 and be part of the energy transition will take extraordinary levels of technology innovation and commercialization over the next several years. At the heart of this transformation is building a culture of innovation so our teams can create unique and differentiated products to guard against disruption and be on the forefront of disrupting others.The Commercialization & Intellectual Asset Management (C&IAM) team is responsible for driving a culture of innovation. We deliver targeted intellectual asset strategies and commercial options increasing the value that bp can realize from its innovations and data. We are experienced professionals working with partners from technology and business groups to create & implement technology commercialization plans, commercial models & drive partner selection approaches and intellectual Asset Management (IAM) strategies, strengthening our intellectual property and asset portfolio.



The IA Advisor plays a pivotal role in providing strategic leadership and direction to developing the intellectual asset portfolio. The mission for this role is to craft and transform the development of our intellectual assets and property in innovation focus areas while encouraging a culture of innovation. The IA Advisor acts as a transformative leader, driving the technology groups towards achieving their objectives while maintaining a sharp focus on delivering value.

This is a unique opportunity to truly bring together commercial and innovation leadership skills to transform bp and improve our top and bottom lines! The right individual will act as an entrepreneur and change agent within bp. You will operate at the commercial interface between the technology teams who invent and generate the Intellectual Assets (such as data, patents, trade secrets and know-how) and the business teams who own commercial partnerships, including Joint Ventures maximizing the commercial value of our data and innovations. You will enable and influence the growth of our innovation pathways, help grow our revenue streams, ensuring that bp gains recognition both internally and externally as a strong technical innovator!

Strategy Formulation and Execution: Driving and shaping the intellectual asset strategy aligned with the technology and innovation areas in close collaboration with the Strategy teams and Technology teams. Own the development of Intellectual Asset strategies with cross functional groups to protect and monetize our innovations. Transform the demeanor and culture of IAM across bp by working with technology groups to generate intellectual assets in areas aligned with our strategy and transition growth engines. Ensure integration of IA strategies within the physical and digital strategy roadmaps across bp.

Leadership and Management: Provide key direction and guidance to shape the activities of the team, ensuring alignment with the objectives of all the parties involved. Help build an innovative culture by elevating IA capability – training, process, governance, and portfolio analysis.

Commercial Skill & Business Development: Coordinate with business and technology teams across bp to identify generate commercial pathways for bp technologies. Support the execution of technology licensing, collaboration and partnership deals through innovative solutions designed to address sophisticated IP challenges.

Risk Management: identifying and communicating risks on sophisticated technology development and deals, involving IP, and reputational risks. Highlight the potential impacts of external competitive trends in intellectual assets to guide and shape bp’s response.

Reporting and Communication: Reporting and communicating our progress and performance to all partners, including senior management and executives.

Relationship management and Engagement: Enhance the working relationships with Legal, Procurement, Applied Sciences, Strategy and the broader Innovation and Digital teams, for effective delivery of business goals and objectives.

In depth experience in a technology/commercial role that involved development/management of intellectual assets.

Broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players in areas of relevance to oil & gas, low carbon energy and digital technologies.

Contract negotiation involving licenses, JV agreements, partner collaboration, business development or joint development and exploitation of technology.

Significant strategic and commercial experience and expertise in leading others to drive engagements and co-development collaborations.

Demonstrated history of thinking creatively and strategically while handling tricky issues and be comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Ability to explain sophisticated concepts to diverse audiences.

Exceptional consultative and interpersonal skills that have resulted in business relationships of impeccable trust, confidence, and results that have a material impact in business value growth.

Commercial attitude, to be innovative and demonstrate strong entrepreneurial and business sense skills, analytical, logical thinkers with a passion for data-driven decision making.

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of stakeholders, capable of leading by influence.

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate opposing demands and sophisticated problems.

Deep understanding of options for handling intellectual assets with the goal of monetizing innovations.

Extensive experience with negotiation of detailed technology agreements – licensing/transfer/joint developments, etc.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



