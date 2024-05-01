Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. We are developing deep data capability to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever-growing reserves of data.

We are looking for an outstanding Principal Machine Learning Engineer who will drive the development of our data modelling and data contextualisation capabilities. These use cases would drive significant operational efficiency, safety and environmental aims that are key to the transformation of bp.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

Consistently advance the state of ML for your problem, including setting and executing against roadmaps for 6-month+ timeframes.

Complement our data scientists by designing and implementing a reliable, secure and maintainable modelling framework that can be used to deploy models to production easily.

Define projects for other engineers to possibly solve and achieve impact based on your direction.

Own the full ML life cycle for a significant new ML product, including production quality.

You are a strong advocate for ML excellence.

Code deliverables in tandem with Data Scientists.

Play a critical role in helping to set up directions and goals for the team.

Build and ship high-quality code, provide thorough code reviews, testing, monitoring and

proactive changes to improve stability.

You are the one who implements the hardest part of the system or feature.

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

Ability to solve technical problems that few others can do

Ability to lead/coordinate rollout and releases of major initiatives

Experience with developing end-to-end machine learning pipelines that ensure consistency

between development and production environments.

Experience working with distributed storage systems

Ability to design ML architectures for scale with site traffic and complexity of features for

predictive algorithms.

Care with regards to model and data versioning, resource allocation and scaling, and logging to

build optimal systems.

Experience with creating systems that monitor and react to faults in resources, data streams and

model responses.

Deep experience with MLOps tools for scalable, production-level deployment including past work

with feature stores, model hosting and versioning, data versioning, prediction and drift monitoring, and automated remediation

Nice to have

Experience with Azure or AWS

Experiences with python and other programming languages such as Java, Kotlin or Scala

Experience with Spark or other Big Data frameworks

Experience with Kubernetes for data and ML workloads

Experience working with open-source machine learning libraries

8+ years of commercial experience in a related role

Commonly used ML Libraries experience: Xgboost, lgbm, sklearn

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.