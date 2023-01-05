Principal Materials Scientist

Job summary

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The Innovation & Engineering team develops, and scales low carbon technologies needed to meet the world’s energy demand whilst simultaneously decarbonizing bp’s operations and products.

This opportunity is to join the Advanced Bio & Physical Sciences for Low Carbon Energy (AB&PS) team which aims to develop strategic and business needs for new low carbon technologies and products into commercial solutions at pace. Created in 2021, AB&PS is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, chemical engineering science, materials sciences, biofuels, green hydrogen/electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry.

AB&PS works with all teams across Applied Sciences (AS) and serves as the AS integration point with Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) including Zero Carbon Energy and hydrogen and carbon capture utilisation and storage. The AB&PS team also interfaces with other teams in bp including Launchpad & Ventures, Trading & Shipping, and bp’s Production & Operations teams.

What can you expect of the role?

This role is for a subject matter expert (SME) in materials sciences. The post holder will be expected to work across multiple interfaces to understand and work on the materials science challenges in bp for both the current technology landscape but also the needs for the low carbon technologies needed for the future. The role holder will also work closely with the bp International Centre for Advanced Materials (bp-ICAM).

So, what does a day to day look like?

Support the delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an excellent HSSE culture

Act as SME for bp for materials science fundamentals as well as innovation in this space, assessing new ideas and championing new breakthroughs in materials sciences within bp

Engage with the wider materials science community externally to maintain a watching brief on new developments – connect with international institutions, academia, and industry forums.

Provide strategic direction to bp in all aspects of materials science

Develop an understanding of the materials challenges bp has, and is likely to encounter, as part of the net zero transition and explore the different routes to tackle these

Develop new research areas that supports materials science and the bp strategy

Along with the Associate Director of the bp-ICAM (International Centre for Advanced Materials) and Materials Science Advisor, ensure strategic direction of materials-related research is aligned to bp’s net zero challenges

Support the bp connection with bp-ICAM in articulating challenges that are relevant to bp

Member of Programme Management Board for bp-ICAM

Provide technical and operational input to support and/or lead materials workshops

Facilitate linkages to bp stakeholders to help define materials needs and the means by which the know-how from materials research projects can be integrated into bp

Support the management of the bp-ICAM portfolio, bp-ICAM mentors, and relevant reviews and reports

Contribute to bp materials science knowledge base by participating in peer assist discussions, contributing to Q&A fora, and capturing learnings in BP’s technical handbooks

Mentor junior scientists and engineers, providing materials expertise to others in the broader teams

Interface with stakeholders across bp and cultivate a cohesive teamworking culture based on trust and collaboration to further the bp aims and ambitions



What we want to see from you:

PhD (10+ years of industrial and/or academic experience) or master’s degree (15+ years) in chemistry, materials science, or chemical engineering

Deep materials science expertise in one or more areas such as soft materials, coatings, ceramics, composites, metallics, computational materials science and a strong publication track record to reflect that

Breadth of expertise in materials science in areas including soft materials, coatings, ceramics, composites, metallics, computational materials science,

Significant network in the national and international scientific community

Capabilities include planning, performance management, strategic thinking, ability to communicate and to influence

An ability to create meaningful and effective relationships with scientific and engineering communities within bp and externally, at all levels will be important.

Innovation, digital fluency, project management, problem solving, and maximizing value.

Good understanding of IP and experience in working with 3rd parties to deliver competitive IP



Any of the below would be desirable:

Desired experience of working with and/or managing academics on materials science research

Experience interfacing with business leaders to appraise new process / product options and identify results and insights to meet their needs

Experience of securing and managing large research grants

Experience of managing a portfolio of research projects