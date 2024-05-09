Principal Mechanical Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Equipment Class SME – Fired Heaters and Flares

Revise, update, and provide oversite to Site Technical Practices

Own and manage the equipment class strategies for fired equipment.

Provide regular and accurate engineering assessments/recommendations related to equipment class health to the refinery teams.

Provide oversight and input to engineering, operations, inspection, and maintenance work.

Ensure unit health monitoring processes related to fired equipment are effective.

Participate in CoP meetings and interface regularly with the advisors. Document and communicate important technical and shared learning’s via TSL’s, ERR’s or GN’s

Provide Engineering Technical Orientations on a regular basis to support the development of the technical department.

Ensures appropriate technical expertise is involved in decisions of ‘how’ equipment repairs are made to meet the needs of the asset. This includes solicitation of internal engineering expertise and external engineering support resources.

Perform and/or participate in Root Cause Analysis (RCA’s) and Incident Investigations as appropriate.

Provides input into work prioritization on equipment including for TAR worklist development.

Support TAR/outage FEL and execution as assigned – interface with TAR Engineering and TAR in bpS

Technical oversite of Mechanical/Maintenance Engineers accountable for providing day-to-day operations and maintenance support for the asset teams when necessary

Accountable for quality of engineering deliverables and provides assurance that engineered repair plans are fit for purpose and align with asset objectives.

Design of permanent and temporary repair solutions for equipment based on their appropriate industry standards and codes.

Ensures knowledge of corrosion damage mechanisms and modes of failure are incorporated into designs for reliable solutions.

Equipment fitness for service assessments

Field support for maintenance and operational troubleshooting

Considers reliability principles in making decisions for equipment repairs.

MOC Review and Approvals of Mechanical Engineering Evaluations/Checklists

Delivery of the assignments above when necessary

Functions as a mentor for new engineers, both in a technical and a professional capacity

Active leader in the mechanical engineering team and the E&TS department

Training & Development:

Develop own engineering expertise through internal and external sources,

Regular participation with industry groups

Build leadership capability through the supervisory functions with deliverable reviews and coaching.

Seek to align delivery of activities with bp’s leadership expectations.

Essential Experience and Education:

10 years of relevant experience

Knowledge and experience with refinery fired heaters and flaring equipment.

Proficient in relevant industry standards and codes (ASME and API)

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

Desirable Criteria:

Professional Engineering License

Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

