Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse Americas need your help on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. AMPLY is passionate about redefining the commercial transportation sector by removing the challenges, surprises, and learning curves that fleet operators often face when switching to electricity as a fuel. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our phenomenal team with the best EV authorities out there. You can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

As a Principal Platform Engineer at bp, you will collaborate with the rest of the Engineering team to support the development and maintenance of best-in-class software solutions. You will be driving the development of tools and processes, while helping the Engineering group to build, deliver, and maintain complex cloud based solutions.

Design, architect, and implement scalable Infrastructure as Code tools using Terraform.

Maintain and enhance existing CICD tools using Jenkins, AWS CodePipeline, Microsoft ADO, etc…

Drive efforts, to help the engineering group develop a scalable CICD model.

Automate development lifecycle processes, via relevant plugins and scripting across multiple SDLC tools such as Jira, GitHub, Jenkins, etc…

Empower developers to be self-sufficient by automating and streamlining key DevOps tasks.

Handle and maintain the Engineering AWS cloud infrastructure.

Lead the development of a comprehensive software monitoring and alerting system using AWS CloudWatch, Grafana, Splunk, PagerDuty, etc…

Assess suitability of native cloud services and execute migration plans to deliver business efficiencies

Respond to, and resolve infrastructure related incidents through on-call shifts.

Plan, strategize, and drive the incremental improvements of the cloud platform.

The position may require occasional on-call availability, necessitating a timely response to urgent situations or operational requirements.

Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science or equivalent industry experience

8+ years of professional experience in a DevOps role.

Expert level knowledge of AWS cloud with extensive professional experience managing services such as ECS, RDS, lambda, API gateway, SNS, SQS, etc…

Extensive experience with Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, AWS CodePipeline, GitHub Actions, and Jenkins pipeline.

Expert level experience with Docker technologies including Kubernetes, with knowledge of Helm Charts and Kustomize.

Strong experience in scripting languages such as Python, Groovy, and Shell.

Familiarity with Jira and Confluence.

Experience with building software, JavaScript, NodeJS, ReactJS, Python, and Java.

Ability to work efficiently and independently across multiple teams.

Experienced as a tech lead and comfortable in a team lead position.

Advanced understanding of secure development and operations.

How much do we pay (Base)? $130,200-$241,800 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.