About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Principal Process Engineer will be responsible for supporting the startup and early-life operation of new renewable natural gas (RNG) plants at Archaea. This role will work closely with a team of engineers and plant operations personnel focused on delivering KPI's related to plant runtime and recovery. They will provide input to operating procedures and document any defects in plant design. They will be tasked with creating and implementing engineering solutions related to plant improvements.

Key accountabilities

• Key member of a "Startup/Stay-Up Squad" dedicated to achieving early life plant KPI's related to runtime and recovery

• Identify defects and vulnerabilities in plant design

• Develop solutions to eliminate defects and vulnerabilities in new plants

• Lead the creation of MOC's to document any plant modifications or upgrades

• Work directly with 3rd-party engineering companies for engineering deliverables that are not internally generated

• Provide engineering input into operating, maintenance, commissioning, and start-up procedures

• Act as a resource for new Operators in the design and operation of Archaea's Modular Design RNG plants

• Work collaboratively across many teams to ensure smooth plant startup and operation including Controls Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Operations

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering or a related field

Essential experience

• More than 3 years experience with natural gas processing

• Experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, and operation of gas processing equipment

• Experience participating in HAZOPs or risk assessments

• Solid understanding of process safety management

• Experience with process simulation

• Proficient in working with PFDs and P&IDs.

• Experience in root cause failure analysis

• Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for operating facilities

• Willing to travel domestically

Desirable criteria

• Professional Engineering (PE) license

• Experience with Renewable Natural Gas facilities

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $110,600-$158,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

​ But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



