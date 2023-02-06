Principal Product Manager

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet! With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their companies, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Growth in Low Carbon Trading (LCT), Biogas and Bioliquids is critical to meeting bp trading & shipping’s five-year plan and supporting bp’s renewable aims and ambitions.

The Bio and LCT businesses are set to expand rapidly in the coming years, with significant growth targets, and will play a meaningful role in helping bp meet its net-zero aims.

It is therefore crucial that we have the right accountabilities, processes and digital products in place to scale up and lead these businesses within a controlled framework.

Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Key accountabilities by skill categories

Human centered

Business focused

Technology driven

Transformational Leadership

Key characteristics of senior product leaders

Intellectually curious

Effective Communicator & Influencer

Do-er

Passionate & customer focused

Keen Learner

Excellent Teammate

Essential experience required

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping.

Deep experience in digital product, programme and/or technology delivery in financial services or commodity trading, especially the need to quickly adapt to dynamic markets and supply chains, emerging new commodities, cross-commodity customer offers, high price volatility, and liquidity management.

Understanding of the regulated trading environment and its demands on product design and interdependency and integration into existing product/platform/system estate

Deep understanding of the end-to-end trading deal management cycle (front to back) in at least one asset class or commodity, with a preference of physical trading (e.g. Oil, LNG, Gas, LCT or Power)

Highly knowledgeable and experienced in implementing new product launches across the integrated landscape of product, platform and data architecture.

Experience with the Ion ‘Endur’ platform is preferred

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction. Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business.

Demonstrated ability to define and complete agile, iterative product launches

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc

Demonstrable experience defining integrated business drivers and their related metrics

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, demonstrating excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills with an ability to defend product decisions

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Location & working patterns: