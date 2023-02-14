Principal Product Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

Role Synopsis:

Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; crafting the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Overview:

Retail Operating System Platform delivers core common capabilities for all bp convenience customers and products around the world, and plays a key role in driving customer benefit, growth, and long-term differentiation for the company. In joining the Retail Operating System Platform team, you will lead product strategy and execution for the Retail Store components of the Retail Operating System required to run a Retail Convenience store.

You will partner closely with Software Engineering and design leaders across organization, and will directly manage the Product Managers team for several domains in retail including POS, Retail Abstraction layer, Retail Merchandising, Payments, Convenience retail work force management, that power the experiences of the store associates, GM’s and enterprise functions that operate a convenience store. You will be responsible to take this Retail Operating System platform to a large base of single store operators through a SaaS service. You will also closely partner with regional Operations teams to help define and influence the company’s overall retail convenience vision to power bp’s ecosystem, and align and deliver awesome experiences, widgets, and services used by all bp retail customers across all platforms – web, mobile and hardware.

You will position bp as a thought leader across the Convenience Retail Technology globally and within the industry for driving innovation through product design and customer interactions. You will lead, instruct, and cultivate the product management and design communities within Retail Operating System Platform.

Responsibilities:

Partner with bp’s Operations organization in Mobility and Convenience businesses regionally & globally to define the vision, strategy, and priorities for Retail Operating System Platform product lines

Contribute to bp ecosystem initiatives in the areas of user experience – for example bp’s plug n play consumer experience for all Retail ecosystem

Enable Customer- Driven Innovation (CDI) across bp by connecting teams to customers. Deliver tools and standards across the company so all bp products are designed for accessibility

Together with Design, Product Management, Engineering and Data Science, develop and grow engaged product and design teams that are sought out across the company and externally as thought leaders

Qualifications:

10 + years ’ experience leading product management teams

You have experience acting as the steward for an E2E product strategy for an entire organization

You consistently deliver a well-articulated and evidence-based ideal state with purposeful market differentiation and “happy moments” for customers

You inspire a cross-functional execution team that is equally steeped in the domain, customer, and competition

Your past experience shows technology breadth and depth in Retail Technology, data, mobile experiences, and building distributed scalable platforms

You have played leadership roles in defining and executing strategic growth initiatives in large distributed organizations with quantified results for customers and the business through constant learning and experimentation

You have past experience in engaging and evangelizing product and domain area with external customers and partners in large forums

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!