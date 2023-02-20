Principal Product Manager

About us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.
Role Synopsis
Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?
Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?
Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?
Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?
If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.
Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.
Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.
This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.
Human centered: