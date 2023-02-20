Principal Product Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.



Role Synopsis



Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.



Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.



Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.



This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.



Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements.

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Work closely with business teams in an agile development environment to launch new products.

Business focused:

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

You will define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, and program managers

You will lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release.

Technology driven:

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

You’ll coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues , and executing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

You'll influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are stakeholders or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates, able to create alignment across multiple teams

Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, leveraging excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills with an ability to defend product decisions

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs.

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

