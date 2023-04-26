Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.



Role Description

Key Characteristics:

The Asset Management Product Group is setup to bring together the development and operation of a coherent set of Digital products and services for optimal outcome in Production Management & Reliability, Engineering, Work Preparation & Execution, HSE & Carbon, TARs, Projects and Refinery Optimization. Our scope spans across legacy Upstream and Refining assets to enable common way of working through the right standardized processes, digital products and solutions.We are looking for a Principal Product Manager to focus on specific elements of the Production Management aspects of the Production Management & Reliability Product Line within Asset Management: Production Optimization, Capacity Management, Reliability Management as well as Measurement and Hydrocarbon Accounting. The role will be a key delivery and operations leader element of the Product Line and is responsible for ensuring the key business critical products and services are operating appropriately alongside the delivery of new products and solutions through the digital transformation agenda.We are hiring leaders who can work through ambiguity and collaborate across teams and most importantly within our businesses. As bp is driving a group wide digital agenda, this role will also need to work closely with other key strategies and the Technology Leads from the other Digital Disciplines and sub-Disciplines: e.g. Architecture & Data, Software Engineering, Service Engineering, Platform Engineering…Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.Comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.You are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.Care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.Have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building newEnjoy working with a diverse group of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development.

Key responsibilities:

Handles the development of Products and Services through their full life cycle from inception, growth, maturity, decline to retirement.

Leads Product DevOps squads, continuously improving and delivering at pace for our business.

Supports teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban.

Provide visibility of deliverables, delays, blockers to collaborators and the wider team through standard tools and ceremonies.

Works with Business Product Champions and SMEs on planning and maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap and product backlog with a clear focus on business value.

Brings together different digital disciplines from UX, Service Engineering, Platform Engineering, Software Engineering, as well as Technical Specialists / SME Engineering to support alignment across the organization.

Mentor and coaches a small team of Product Managers

Vendor Software-as-a-Service products/services and statements of work

Finances and budget to support Product delivery and operational squads

Risks and issues mitigation of delivery and operations

Product incidents and trade-off decisions on priority (hot fix versus new functionality)

Service outcomes with suppliers who provide developers to augment your team

Framework upgrades, security patches and other product maintenance and support (i.e. Digital Service owner via ServiceNow)

Experience and Job requirements:

Over 8 years of overall experience and deeply skilled in software development and software operations processes, including cloud-based delivery, DevOps model, digital Service ownership (SNOW Service Owner).

A 5+ years’ experience in developing and launching digital Products in Oil and Gas with technical understanding of the upstream environment, specifically in the Production Management space.

A solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Be delivery orientated and demonstrated agile ways of working (agile ceremonies, backlog prioritization, MVPs)

Experience driving product vision, go-to-market strategy, product design and Product Management through SNOW.

Experience negotiating scope and dependencies. Proven influencing and persuasion skills to operate successfully among multiple collaborators groups with varying priorities.

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

User-first approach: understand and appreciate the importance of discovery and user experience design process.

Have sound understanding of modern software engineering and architecture (e.g. DevOps; CICD, automation, QA, tooling, etc).

Be confident in handling security incident responses.

Conflict resolution - Able to facilitate discussion and the development of alternatives or different approaches.

Partner/Supplier management – Understanding of key processes and how to get the best from our Partners.

