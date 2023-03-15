Principal Product Manager - Consumer Experience

Job summary

BPme is our key strategic consumer app in bp, bringing together mobility and energy needs and rewarding customers as they go. For bp consumers, BPme is a rewarding, personalised, digital service making all of their energy, mobility and convenience needs easy.

The BPme app is truly global, supporting millions of consumers across 7 major markets with more to follow. The number of consumers registering with BPme has continued to double each year since the app launched in 2017.

To provide the best experience for our customers, we are also transforming the technology that underpins the tailored experiences. Our ambition is to provide a flexible and modular eco-system of services and technologies, brought together through products that create connected experiences for the customer that they can access through the channel of their choice. These technologies will allow us to enter new markets quickly, add and remove local features based on consumer insights and feedback and allow us to try new features easily and scale safely.

As the Principal Product Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the Bpme vision continues to resonate with our consumers and lead the execution of the strategy to achieve bold commercial goals and desired outcomes. You will ensure we continuously engage with our customers and gain valuable insights to further inform our strategy and ensure the product backlogs reflect the right priorities. You also need to be comfortable and be able to operate effectively in a highly matrixed organization, influencing and collaborating with key stakeholders to achieve the right outcomes.

The role is truly global as you will work with Product Managers and Product Owners across our key BPme markets as well as engaging partners in potentially new markets for the app. You will work closely with colleagues in our Innovation and Engineering organization and the engineering teams that develop the product. Such is the profile of BPme, you need to be comfortable engaging and communicating at all levels of our organization and be able to provide clear concise communication on the progress and performance of the product.

Key Accountabilities:

Sets the vision for the product

Overall Digital Product Strategy proposition development based on market research and goals of the business for value generation

Development of strategies to increase adoption and usage of digital product in line with customer lifecycle - acquisition, retention and churn prevention strategies

Ensures continual testing of concepts, hypothesis and MVPs with consumers

Promotes a Customer centric approach - guide our thinking and behaviour in delivering better experiences for our customers

Responsible for understanding and leading the comprehensive customer experience within the digital product, solving customer problems and ensuring all features sit well alongside each other

Collaborates with Portfolio Manager to define and prioritize the roadmaps to underpin the strategy

Works with Product Owners on planning and maintaining an up to date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value and associated KPIs and value measures

Brings together different fields from UX, Product, Technical Specialist / SME Engineering to support alignment across the roadmaps.

Identifies integration opportunities between capabilities and ensures optimisation of applications for improved design and user experience

Leads ongoing prioritisation of product backlogs across the markets

Looks after the overall landmark planning, execution, delivery and release of complex cross-team engineering initiatives

Provide visibility of deliverables to stakeholders and the wider team

Highlight delays and blockers to stakeholders as required to assist the delivery function.

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and successfully embed new approaches that move them towards high performance. Identify frequently occurring technical blockers, and work with teams to get them resolved.

Ensures common performance management tools are used in partnership with other teams and enables visibility and transparency of performance and value generation through reporting dashboards

Supervises product maintenance and support

Handles product incidents and trade-off decisions on priority (hot fix versus new functionality)

Job Requirements:

Information Technology or Product Design degree preferred

A good knowledge and experience of product design and product management

Scrum Product Owner certified or equivalent

Experience of leading a global or multi-market digital product, ideally with a B2C focus

A customer-centric mindset

Understand and appreciate the importance of discovery and user experience design process

A good working knowledge of Agile practices, ability to demonstrate agile ways of working (agile ceremonies, backlog prioritization)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!